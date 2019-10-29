MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A Live Musical Radio Play Has LA Premiere At Actors Co-op, 11/1

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play, adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith, original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz, directed by Joseph Leo Bwarie, with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Anna Aimee White and produced by Kyle Montgomery, will have its Los Angeles debut this Friday, November 1 at Actors Co-op's David Schall Theatre. The musical runs Friday, November 1, 2019 - Sunday, December 15, 2019.

The cast features the talents of Kristen Cook: (Mrs. Mara/Miss Pierce/ Various), Phil Crowley(Announcer/Mr. Macy/Various), Callie Chaie Pyken (Susan Walker), Sal Sabella (Kris Kringle/(Judge), Matthew Solomon (Fred Gailey/Various), Jack Tavcar (Mr. Gimble/Various), and Lauren Thompson (Doris Walker/Various).

The production design team includes Tayna Orellana (Scenic Design), Martha Carter (Lighting Design), Jessica Champagne-Hansen (Costume Design), Lori Berg (Prop Design), Robert Ramirez (Sound Design), Jessica Mills (Hair Design), and Joanna Reyes (Stage Manager).

The film was released in 1947 with Maureen O'Hare, John Payne, Natalie Wood, and Edmund Gwenn as the primary actors. It was broadcast in 1947 as a radio production as well and starred the original cast. Since then, it has also been adopted into Broadway musical versions in the theatre, television adaptations in 1955, 1959, and 1973, and even as a puppet show at the flagship Macy's Department Store in New York.

"At one of our earliest meetings we spoke of the need for faith in something; not necessarily religious faith, but the kind of faith from which hope springs. All the characters in Miracle On 34th St., from young Susan up to Mr. Macy himself, suffer from a crisis of faith. Our job was to help them out of the dark labyrinth and shine a light on the discovery of the miracle; here less a fateful stroke of magic, but rather the result of how faith and support in your fellow human can lead to the unexpected, extraordinary joy." - Lance Arthur Smith & Jon Lorenz

As the San Diego Union Tribune put it, "Just when you think there's nothing new under the sun (or inside the snow globe), along comes a Christmas show that reminds even the Scrooge-iest soul how rewarding holiday theater can be."

Tickets and information: www.actorsco-op.org or (323) 462-8460 ex.300. Student Rush tickets are available at Friday performances (excluding opening night) on a first-come, first-serve basis subject to availability. Actors Co-op David Schall Theatre, 1760 N. Gower Street, Hollywood, CA 90028.





