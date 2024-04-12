MEN IN SUITS Extended At Playhouse West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to an overwhelming success of Jason Milligan's latest production, Playhouse West has announced the extension of MEN IN SUITS. The show is directed by Wolfgang Bodison and will extend four additional Sunday performances through May 5, 2024.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Bobby and Max, two up and coming Mafia soldiers, couldn't be more different. Bobby is the epitome of loyalty, a soldier who follows orders without hesitation, his unwavering allegiance to the legendary Boss earning him respect and trust among his peers. On the other hand, Max is tormented by the echoes of their grim deeds, haunted by the ghostly cries of those they had silenced.

Their latest assignment was supposed to be routine. A simple "whack" at Grand Central Station, orchestrated with precision, or so they thought, but in a moment of confusion, they targeted the wrong man. In an attempt to right their wrong, they drive to Vermont to confess to The Boss, hoping to save their hides.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Anthony Casabianca (Bobby) has three feature films coming out this year where he plays the lead in Driver Ed & Third Wheel. In the third, he stars with Eric Roberts in, Trust in Love, which took home 26 awards at film festivals. He is going into pre-production later this year for a lead in his next feature. He is going into pre-production later this year for a lead in his next feature.

Nick Osborne (Max) is an actor / writer/ producer who has trained at Playhouse West since 2018. During his time there, he studied under the tutelage of Wolfgang Bodison, Kathleen Randazzo, and Christopher Liebe.

Billy Walker (The Boss) was born and raised in Cumbria, England. Since joining the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain at 16, he has consistently been on stage or in front of a camera! Most recently Billy shot his first lead in a feature film called, Bleed Like Me, and won Best Proof of Concept for his comedy pilot, Linda Evans is my Spirit Animal, at the Houston Comedy Film Festival.

Wolfgang Bodison (Director) is a writer, director, and actor with over twenty-five years of experience and numerous credits under his belt. As a Playhouse West staff member and the School Director, he's grateful for the opportunity to work with the many talented students at the school.﻿

THEATRE & TICKETS

Running at Playhouse West – Magnolia Studio (10634 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood 91601) through May 5. Reserve your seats at Playhousewest.com/reservations OR advance purchase tickets: www.onstage411.com/suits