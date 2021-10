MAMMA MIA! Comes to La Mirada This Month

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & Mccoy Rigby Entertainment will welcome fans back into their newly renovated theatre to find yourself singing along to the electric and exhilarating, MAMMA MIA!, music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, book by Catherine Johnson, originally conceived by Judy Craymer, with musical direction by Keith Thompson, choreography by Dana Solimando and directed by T.J. Dawson.

MAMMA MIA! will preview on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8 pm & Saturday, October 30 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, October 30 at 8 pm) and run through Sunday, November 21, 2021 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Get swept away by the infectious music, funny story, and dazzling dance numbers that have made MAMMA MIA! a worldwide phenomenon. On the eve of her wedding on an idyllic Greek island, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings back three men from her mother's past. Featuring over 20 ABBA songs, including the hits "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me," this fresh new look at the high-spirited, feel-good sensation will have you dancing in the aisles! Recommended for ages 13 and up.

The Cast for MAMMA MIA! features Marie-France Arcilla as "Donna Sheridan," Eric Kunze as "Sam Carmichael," Gabriela Carrillo as "Sophie Sheridan," Taubert Nadalini as "Sky," Danny Bernardo as "Harry Bright," Michael Cavinder as "Bill Austin," Emily King Brown as "Tanya," Candi Milo as "Rosie," Joi D. McCoy as "Ali," Momoko Sugai as "Lisa," Rodrigo Varandas as "Pepper," Dillon Klena as "Eddie," and Dylan Pass as "Father Alexandrios."

The Ensemble will feature Chris Bona, Gillian Bozajian, Markesha Chatfield, Juan Guillen, Brandon Halvorsen, Michael James, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Jonathan McGill, Isabella Olivas, Christina Papandrea, Kelly Powers-Figueroa, Hannah Jean Simmons, Scott Spraags, Fana Tesfagiorgis and Adam Turney.

The Design Team for MAMMA MIA! is as follows: Scenic Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessier; Projection Design by Jon Infante; Sound Design by Cricket S. Myers; Costume Design by Winfield Murdock; Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Kaitlin McCoy; Properties Design by Kevin Williams, Melanie Cavaness and Gretchen Morales.

Tickets range from $17 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com, by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office, or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.