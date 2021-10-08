MAMA G'S HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS 2021 Takes Over The Bourbon Room This Month

Diamond Dog Entertainment, a visionary production company specializing in the development of art from emerging artists founded by Joan Grande, announced today the inaugural "Mama G's Halloween Happenings 2021" is taking over the historic Bourbon Room in Los Angeles, CA with four-nights of events on October 28-31, 2021. Tickets, which start at $39, and VIP packages are now available for purchase online at https://feverup.com/m/103970.

"Mama G's Halloween Happenings 2021" hosted by "Mama G" Joan Grande promises to be the biggest party of Halloween weekend and will feature special events including the world premiere of the original musical HORROR CAMP: A MUSICAL MASSACRE, an interactive screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, live music, and a nightly costume contest where the winners will receive cash prizes totaling $1,500 each night. Halloween themed food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

"I was goth before goth was goth, and Halloween has always been my favorite holiday," said "Mama G" Joan Grande, founder of Diamond Dog Entertainment. "Prior to moving out west, I was known on the East Coast for my epic Halloween parties and wanted to bring that same Halloween spirit and enthusiasm to the West Coast. We at Diamond Dog Entertainment promise to provide you with the best Halloween party and experience of your life and look forward to a great time in the Bourbon Room."

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all guests must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR COVID test within 48 hours. Masks will also be required when guests are not eating or drinking. We are closely monitoring the situation and will make adjustments in accordance with the CDC and local guidelines.

For more information, including the full list of events and screenings at this year's "Mama G's Halloween Happenings," please visit https://feverup.com/m/103970 and diamonddog.com and follow @DiamondDog on Twitter and Instagram.

HORROR CAMP, A MUSICAL MASSACRE

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00pm (doors at 6:00pm), and Sunday at 7:00pm (doors at 5:00pm)

Mama G invites you to experience the first-ever showing of Diamond Dog Entertainment's original live musical comedy massacre, HORROR CAMP! A musical murderous comedic romp celebrating your favorite film horror characters fully equipped with chainsaws, machetes and of course, masks, as they come to life in the most frightening setting of all time...a summer camp!! This 90-minute all-ages spectacular features Broadway star Frankie Grande, Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, Emma Hunton, Constantine Maroulis, Sterling Sulieman, and YouTube's Queen of Reactions, Maya Tomlin. The all-star cast will immerse you in a world where you'll find your favorite victims slaughtered in this joyful celebratory spoof of horror greats as they sing along to the best songs from the 70's, 80's and 90's. Don't miss this party!

Written by Nathan Moore and Chadd McMillan

Director: Chadd McMillan

Choreographer: Eamon Foley

Musical Director: Jonathan Quesenberry

*Parental guidance is suggested for language, sexual content and graphic violence.





ULTIMATE HALLOWEEN PARTY

Friday at 10:00pm (featuring Flashback Heart Attack), Saturday at 10:00pm, Sunday at 9:00pm.

Mama G is known up and down the East coast for her fabulous, eccentric, and elegant Halloween parties, so you won't want to miss Joan Grande bringing the party out West! Join us for a night of live music, nightly themed costume parties with $1,500 in cash prizes each night, Halloween spook-tails, boo-tastic games, and more - followed by an interactive midnight screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show!

*The Ultimate Halloween Party will be restricted to ages 21+ after 10:30 PM

COSTUME CONTESTS

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10:30pm

Come dressed in your most spooktacular costumes for a chance to win cash prizes totaling $1500 each night. Mama G's team of expert costume critics will choose the best dressed each night based on originality, creativity, and the nightly themes:

Friday, October 29: Friday Night Frights

Saturday, October 30: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sunday, October 31 - In it to Win it, but Be Fabulous!

Drag superstars Shangela and Eureka O'Hara are each hosting an evening of "Mama G's Halloween Happenings 2021." Shangela will be hosting on Saturday, October 30th and Eureka on Sunday, October 31st. Each night, the queens will begin with a full performance, followed by hosting the Costume Contest and joining the judging panel.

INTERACTIVE SCREENING OF THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Thursday at 10:00pm, and Sunday at 11:00pm

The Halloween Iconic Classic Rocky Horror Picture Show Midnight Screenings of the original movie FULLY INTERACTIVE with sing-a-longs, dance-a-longs, call out scripts and your never ending prop kits, boas and all! SEE YOU THERE!