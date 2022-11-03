Luis Alfaro Departs as Associate Artistic Director at Center Theatre Group

Luis Alfaro has announced his departure from his position of Associate Artistic Director at Center Theatre Group.

"I know me, if I didn't leave now, I would have stayed for ten years," he wrote in a public Facebook post. "I don't always know where I am going next, as is the case here, but I do know when to move on."

He went on to share a letter he wrote to the staff at the theatre a few weeks prior to his departure, in which he encouraged them to continue to push for change.

"I invite every single one of us to consider the shift that will make this theatre worthy of the community we aim to serve," he wrote.

"We have a long way to go in our pandemic recovery AND in our commitment to equity and diversity. A training does not make change, change makes change. Making art is making tension, so keep pushing against all that we know needs shifting."

Read the full post below: