Loyola Marymount University Choruses Present Gala Christmas Concerts

The LMU Choruses will ring in the holidays with sounds of the season on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at their gala Christmas concerts.

The performances will take place at 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Chapel on LMU's Westchester campus, 1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles, 90045.

The choruses will present contemporary and traditional holiday favorites, and feature "A Ceremony of Carols" by Benjamin Britten and "Fantasia on Christmas Carols" by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The Dec. 5 event features open seating, while the Dec. 7 concert offers reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased at cfa.lmu.edu/tickets.

Students are admitted free with ID.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You