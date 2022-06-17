Love Long Beach Announces 7th Anniversary Lineup

Love Long Beach was born in 2013 to bring the beauty of its namesake city to light and offer guests a singular, immersive festival experience outside the urban chaos of Los Angeles. Six fruitful editions later, the magic returns to its picturesque home of ShoreLine Aquatic Park on July 23 & 24 for its highly awaited seventh edition.

Local powerhouse Subtract reprises its takeover of the festival's main stage, hosting Southern California's top house talents throughout the two-day affair. Beat-driven party starter Ardalan, LA hometown hero Doc Martin, pioneering house producer Kevin Knapp, and upper echelon DJ and producer Marques Wyatt are a few of the stage's headliners. The talented and hypnotic Öona Dahl, up and coming Percomaniacs prodigy Rybo, and local favorite Jeremy Sole are among the other notable names rounding out a powerful Subtract stage lineup.

On the other end of the spectrum, Love Long Beach's Noise stage brings low-end class into the fold with headliners like transcendent deep bass producer 5AM and respected sound engineer DRRTYWULVZ. GRN + GLD founding member Dirty Merlin, bass maven Sorcerist, the diverse stylings of Oxóssi, and Noise Revolt founder Chief Jesta add to this list of top tier talent. These artists will be joined by an elite billing of local virtuosos that include Chef Boyarbeatz, Circadian Riff, Divasonic, Kimothy Leary, Lyqd, ST4RFOX, and many more. Bass Waffles, B-Side and Momentive will both be hosting Noise stage takeovers, rounding out a robust showing from California's bass community.

Love Long Beach stretches far beyond its dance music programming, bringing a well-rounded slate of visual art, wellness, and cuisine into the fold. Yoga and meditation workshops at the healing arts village give the festival's all-age audience prime tools for relaxation and self attunement. All diets are welcome at Love Long Beach, with a variety of food trucks supplying everything from the freshest of vegan eats to hearty meat dishes. Local installation and fine art will be on full display throughout the waterfront locale.

Through its past six years, Love Long Beach has cemented itself as a beacon of local culture. With an accessible, beachside setting, family appeal, and a diverse curriculum, the weekend gathering is now one of the most sought-after within the region. Its seventh edition promises to continue its longstanding tradition of providing unparalleled artistic curation to Long Beach.

Full Lineup (ABC):

5AM

Ahkur

Airglo

Anton Tumas

Ardalan

Armando Kroma

Axja

Badlama

Brad Moontribe

Chef Boyarbeatz

Chemistry MC

Chief Jesta

Circadian Riff

Clik

Dirty Merlin

Divasonic

DJ Dan

DJ Maggie

Doc Martin

DRRTYWULVZ

Episcool

Forin

Garth

Halflyfe

Horge

Jeremy Sole

Kana Hishiya

Kevin Knapp

Kimothy Leary

Knowmans

Lyqd

Mandlebot

Marques Wyatt

Martini

Mr Jenifer

Mylow

Öona Dahl

Odin

Osyris

Oxóssi

Pastry

Peewhee

Rybo

Saand

Sergio V

Sethadelik

Shaine

Smigonaut

Sorcerist

ST4RFOX

Tara Brooks

Tetrad