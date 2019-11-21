Los Angeles Philharmonic to Present DECK THE HALL Concert Series

The LA Phil's Deck the Hall concerts feature performances by an eclectic array of artists who bring the joy of the holiday season to concert-goers during this special time of year. Featured holiday concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall are: the rich harmonies of Chanticleer (Dec 17); five-time Grammy®-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves (Dec 20); the family-friendly fun of the annual Holiday Sing-Along (Dec 21); the heartwarming White Christmas Sing-Along (Dec 22); and twelve-time Grammy®-winning gospel singer Cece Winans (Dec 23). Deck the Hall festivities culminate with two special New Year's Eve performances featuring superstar of screen and stage Kristen Chenoweth (Dec 31), and a New Year's Day celebration with beloved maestro Zubin Mehta and the LA Phil (Jan 1).

In addition to the holiday sights and sounds, the LA Phil Store has become a popular destination to find unique and cherished gifts related to music, architecture, and design. The LA Phil Store is open 10AM - 5PM daily, as well as before, during, and after evening concerts. Give the gift of music by purchasing an LA Phil gift card, which can be used for concert tickets, LA Phil merchandise, dining, and more, at Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

2019 DECK THE HALL HOLIDAY CONCERT SERIES SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 8:00 PM

A Chanticleer Christmas

The much-celebrated, Grammy®-winning 12-man chorus makes its return for a classic program of a cappella choral music, presented with stunning clarity, precision, and excellence.

Friday, December 20, 2019, at 8:00 PM

Dianne Reeves: Christmas Time Is Here

Dianne Reeves

Peter Martin, piano

Romero Lubambo, guitar

Reginald Veal, bass

Terreon Gully, drums

One of the greatest singers of our time presents holiday favorites. With an all-star ensemble - pianist Peter Martin, guitarist Romero Lubambo, bassist Reginald Veal, and drummer Terreon Gully - sharing the stage with her supreme vocal prowess, it's a night of guaranteed good cheer.

Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM

Holiday Sing-Along

Melissa Peterman, host

John Sutton, conductor

Angeles Chorale

Join in song with hundreds of fellow revelers - plus a jazz combo, a choir, and the mighty pipe organ - for this joyous annual tradition. A jolly good time for the whole family! Children two and up admitted.

Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM

White Christmas Sing-Along

Get dressed up in your snazzy best and sing along with Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, and the film's remastered soundtrack - plus hundreds of your fellow snow-dreaming Angelenos - at our special holiday screening of this classic 1954 film, presented with lyrics on screen.

Monday, December 23, 2019, at 8:00 PM

Cece Winans

One of the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artists of all time, Cece Winans is known throughout the world as an icon in modern music history. Having sold over five million albums, she has been awarded a staggering 12 Grammys®, 20 Dove Awards, and seven Stellar Awards, as well as multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. Marking her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut, this special holiday-themed gospel concert will feature CeCe with a full band and gospel choir.

Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 7:00 PM and 10:30 PM

New Year's Eve with Kristin Chenoweth

The wildly talented and versatile star of Broadway and TV sends 2019 out with a bang, with two performances of material drawn from throughout her career - including music from her new album, For the Girls. Whether she's singing showtunes, gospel, country, or pop, the Tony® and Emmy® Award winner commands the stage with her operatic voice, unparalleled panache, and charm.

Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 8:00 PM

Viennese New Year with Zubin

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Zubin Mehta, conductor

Julian Rachlin, violin

Chen Reiss, soprano

Ringing in the New Year with Strauss family waltzes and Viennese flair has become a symphony tradition across the world. Start your 2020 with the LA Phil and Zubin Mehta, who honed his art in Vienna.

For more information and full artists biographies, please visit laphil.com





