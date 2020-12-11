Los Angeles Philharmonic Announces ﻿ICONS ON INSPIRATION With Julie Andrews, Katy Perry, Common and More

Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic today announced the details of their celebratory, star-studded online event, Icons on Inspiration. Available for free at laphil.com/icons beginning February 6, 2021, at 6PM PST, Icons on Inspiration transforms the LA Phil's annual winter gala, the largest fundraising event of its year, for the streaming era.

Icons on Inspiration features Dudamel with the LA Phil, joined by a diverse roster of talented artists and renowned cultural icons, and offers audiences a front-row seat to memorable performances and intimate conversations between Dudamel and his special guests.

The LA Phil performances were recently filmed at the Hollywood Bowl. The program, which opens with composer Jessie Montgomery's Starburst, features Dudamel in one-on-one online conversations with legendary award-winning actress, singer and writer Julie Andrews, Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist, actor, author and activist Common, superstar singer Katy Perry, Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman, Latin Grammy-winner Carlos Vives, and internationally acclaimed pianist Yuja Wang. The viewing audience will hear from these iconic figures about how music inspires and uplifts them and about their enduring support for the art form. Interspersed between each conversation, the orchestra plays music selected and inspired by the celebrated guests: Ellington's "Martin Luther King" from Three Black Kings in a new orchestration by Terence Blanchard; Scherzo: Pizzicato ostinato from Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4; Berceuse from Stravinsky's The Firebird; Márquez' Danzón No. 2 in a version for solo piano performed by Yuja Wang; Romero's Fuga con Pajarillo featuring members of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles); and "Das himmlische Leben" from Mahler's Symphony No. 4 in an arrangement by Erwin Stein and featuring soprano Liv Redpath.

"This year, music has been a lifeline for so many of us, helping to bring us together in spirit through the many challenges," said Dudamel. "We wanted to create an event that honored that sense of hope and connection and celebrated the way that the orchestra can unite us in the service of something greater than ourselves. To be able to share the stage with these extraordinary cultural icons is a dream and privilege, and to be able to perform some of their favorite pieces of music is a gift. We are so grateful for their support, and we hope you enjoy this very special evening."

The free broadcast will remain available through March 6, 2021.

"Icons on Inspiration is another example of how we are finding creative ways forward during this difficult time." said Chief Executive Officer and David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair Chad Smith. "Gustavo has assembled a great program and invited friends from across our creative community to speak to the idea of inspiration - all in support of the definitional initiatives and extraordinary musicians of the LA Phil. Thanks to our dedicated donors and supporters, we are thrilled to be able to share this program with so many."

Patron opportunities are now available with options to elevate the experience. Available benefits include a private performance featuring an ensemble of LA Phil musicians (virtual or in-person as safety allows), access to a private VIP Zoom room on the evening of the premiere, a musical score autographed by Gustavo Dudamel, and more. For more information, please visit: https://www.laphil.com/support/icons-on-inspiration.



Proceeds from this special fundraising event will sustain the ongoing work of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and our musicians, enabling us to engage new audiences and to create the musical experiences that uplifts and connects our community.

The performances were filmed outdoors at the Hollywood Bowl under strict adherence to public health guidelines, with all performers maintaining social distance.