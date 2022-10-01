Los Angeles Philharmonic 22/23 Jazz Series to Include Julian Lage, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and More

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's 2022/23 Jazz series at Walt Disney Concert Hall presents restless innovators Julian Lage and The Bad Plus (October 14, 2022); Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour featuring an incredible roster of virtuosic jazz stars including Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, Lakecia Benjamin, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura and Clarence Penn (January 20, 2023); The Movie Music of Spike Lee & Terence Blanchard, highlighting the emotional music at the heart of some of the greatest films ever made (March 18, 2023); and the LA Phil's Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock (April 2, 2023).

COMPLETE LISTING OF JAZZ SERIES EVENTS:

Julian Lage and The Bad Plus

Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 8PM

Three-time Grammy nominee Julian Lage has been named among the "highest category of improvising musicians" by The New Yorker and has played his guitar with everyone from John Zorn to Nels Cline. While always evolving and hungry for the unexpected, his music is tuneful, rich, and soulful, as he shows on his recent debut for Blue Note records, Squint, which DownBeat called "a singularly modern take on Blue Note tradition."

For more than 20 years, The Bad Plus have boldly pushed the needle in the jazz world with fearless technical aplomb and an unorthodox approach to the jazz repertoire. The New York Times says, "Nobody else sounds like The Bad Plus, still, and The Bad Plus sounds like nobody else." Introducing its new quartet configuration for the first time in Los Angeles, this pathbreaking ensemble brings its unique vision and virtuosity to a fresh batch of new compositions. The Bad Plus is bassist Reid Anderson, drummer Dave King, guitarist Ben Monder, and tenor saxophonist Chris Speed.

Artists

Julian Lage

The Bad Plus

Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour

Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, Lakecia Benjamin, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura and Clarence Penn

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 8PM

One of the jazz world's longest-running and most-iconic events, the Monterey Jazz Festival celebrates its 65th year with a must-hear once-in-a-lifetime ensemble. Featuring Tony- and Grammy Award-winning NEA Jazz Master vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater alongside Grammy Award-winning vocalist Kurt Elling and critically acclaimed rising-star saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, this stellar band will be directed by visionary pianist Christian Sands and anchored by his longtime rhythm section, bassist Yasushi Nakamura and drummer Clarence Penn.

Artists

Dee Dee Bridgewater, vocals

Kurt Elling, vocals

Lakecia Benjamin, alto saxophone

Christian Sands, piano, musical director

Yasushi Nakamura, bass

Clarence Penn, drums

The Movie Music of Spike Lee & Terence Blanchard

Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 8PM

The emotional music at the heart of some of the greatest films ever made comes to life at the hands of its composer, trumpeter Terence Blanchard. It's a night showcasing the long and fruitful collaboration between uncompromising filmmaker Spike Lee and the brilliant trumpeter and bandleader whose lush scores augment the humanitarian spirit and political heart of Lee's movies. The night features Blanchard's sensational quintet and guest vocalists, with specially curated images of the films projected throughout the performance.

Artists

Terence Blanchard

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Additional special guests to be announced

Herbie Hancock

Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 7:30PM

From paragon of Blue Note cool to space-age synth wizard, Herbie Hancock seems like he's been everywhere and done everything-but every time he comes around, he's got a new discovery to share. The LA Phil's Creative Chair for Jazz graces the Walt Disney Concert Hall stage once again, and the only thing you should expect is the unexpected.

Artist

Herbie Hancock, keyboards

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012

For additional information about the LA Phil 2022/23 Jazz series, please visit: laphil.com/jazz.

TICKETS & SAFETY INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the LA Phil's website: laphil.com. Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

Prior to attending, audiences are encouraged to view the LA Phil's updated safety guidelines posted on the website: laphil.com/safety.

ABOUT THE LA PHIL

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on three historic stages-Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford-as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.