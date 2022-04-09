Los Angeles Master Chorale to Host 33rd Annual High School Choir Festival

Celebrating its 33rd year and returning to an in-person celebration, the Los Angeles Master Chorale's annual High School Choir Festival (HSCF), led by Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director Grant Gershon, will take place at The Music Center's Grand Park, Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. Bringing together 500 high school students from 18 schools, the Festival will feature music from Sam Cooke and Sara Bareilles, to Reena Esmail and Handel. Sixteen singers from the Los Angeles Master Chorale, conducted by Associate Artistic Director Jenny Wong, will also perform.

Esmail, the Master Chorale's Swan Family Artist-in-Residence, will also share insight into her piece TaReKiTa, and teach the mudras - expressive hand gestures - which complement the fast-paced, vibrant energy of the music. Special guest Robin Sukhadia will also give a tabla demonstration. Other special guest musicians include USC Department Chair of Choral and Sacred Music, Dr. Cristian Grases (composer of Verde Mar de Navegar), and Associate Dean of Keyboard Collaborative Arts at Chapman University, Dr. Louise Thomas, Festival pianist, and others.

The High School Choir Festival, one of the longest running arts education programs in Southern California, is designed to deepen students' exposure to and understanding of the choral art form through a year-long experience leading up to the celebratory Festival Day.

"Singing is an inherently communal activity, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale is overjoyed to return to an in-person festival, especially for the students, who will finally be able to enjoy the full benefits of this experience since the COVID-19 pandemic began," said Gershon. "This year's festival is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the teachers, choir directors and students involved."

The Los Angeles Master Chorale's 2022 High School Choir Festival is made possible by generous support from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Cheryl Petersen and Roger Lustberg, Rosemary Schroeder, Ann Peppers Foundation, Anonymous, Walter and Holly Thomson Foundation, Judi and Bryant Danner, The Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation, William H. Hannon Foundation, John and Beverly Stauffer Foundation, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, and Friars Charitable Foundation.

Repertoire:

High School Students led by Grant Gershon

Siyahamba, South African Freedom Song (Anon)

A Change is Gonna Come, Sam Cooke (arr. Jay Althouse)

Keep Your Lamps, African American Spiritual (arr. Andre Thomas)

Brave, Sara Bareilles (arranged Audrey Snyder)

Hallelujah, Amen G.F. Handel from Judas Maccabeus

TaReKiTa, Reena Esmail

Verde Mar de Navegar arr. Cristian Grases

Los Angeles Master Chorale Chamber Ensemble

led by Associate Artistic Director Jenny Wong

Underneath the Stars, Kate Rusby, arr. Jim Clements

Salmo 150, Suzette Ortiz

Stay Alive, arr. Tim Ribner

Ansanm Ansanm, Sydney Guillaume

Participating Schools and Choir Directors:

Arroyo High School, Jennifer Stanley

Azusa High School, Mary Kuo Turner

Baldwin Park High School, Nathaniel Bailey

Bellflower High School, Jae Shu

Birmingham Community Charter High School, Michael Suffolk

Crescenta Valley High School, Shannon Mack

El Camino Real Charter High School, Corinne Brennan

El Monte High School, Joel Whisler

Gabrielino High School, David Pitts

Granada Hills Charter High School, Desiree Balfour

Mira Costa High School, Kate Crellin

Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, Dan Doctor

Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts, Drew Lewis

Rosemead High School, Ruth Gray

Rubidoux High School, Jeff Lin

Taft Charter High School, Natalia Ramos

Torres East LA Performing Arts Magnet, Melissa Rios

Venice High School, Wendy Sarnoff

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES MASTER CHORALE

ABOUT GRANT GERSHON, KIKI & DAVID GINDLER ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

ABOUT JEAN DAVIDSON, PRESIDENT & CEO

ABOUT JENNY WONG, ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

ABOUT REENA ESMAIL,SWAN FAMILY ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE