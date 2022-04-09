Los Angeles Master Chorale to Host 33rd Annual High School Choir Festival
The event is set for Friday, April 29th at 11am.
Celebrating its 33rd year and returning to an in-person celebration, the Los Angeles Master Chorale's annual High School Choir Festival (HSCF), led by Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director Grant Gershon, will take place at The Music Center's Grand Park, Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. Bringing together 500 high school students from 18 schools, the Festival will feature music from Sam Cooke and Sara Bareilles, to Reena Esmail and Handel. Sixteen singers from the Los Angeles Master Chorale, conducted by Associate Artistic Director Jenny Wong, will also perform.
Esmail, the Master Chorale's Swan Family Artist-in-Residence, will also share insight into her piece TaReKiTa, and teach the mudras - expressive hand gestures - which complement the fast-paced, vibrant energy of the music. Special guest Robin Sukhadia will also give a tabla demonstration. Other special guest musicians include USC Department Chair of Choral and Sacred Music, Dr. Cristian Grases (composer of Verde Mar de Navegar), and Associate Dean of Keyboard Collaborative Arts at Chapman University, Dr. Louise Thomas, Festival pianist, and others.
The High School Choir Festival, one of the longest running arts education programs in Southern California, is designed to deepen students' exposure to and understanding of the choral art form through a year-long experience leading up to the celebratory Festival Day.
"Singing is an inherently communal activity, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale is overjoyed to return to an in-person festival, especially for the students, who will finally be able to enjoy the full benefits of this experience since the COVID-19 pandemic began," said Gershon. "This year's festival is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the teachers, choir directors and students involved."
The Los Angeles Master Chorale's 2022 High School Choir Festival is made possible by generous support from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Cheryl Petersen and Roger Lustberg, Rosemary Schroeder, Ann Peppers Foundation, Anonymous, Walter and Holly Thomson Foundation, Judi and Bryant Danner, The Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation, William H. Hannon Foundation, John and Beverly Stauffer Foundation, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, and Friars Charitable Foundation.
Repertoire:
High School Students led by Grant Gershon
Siyahamba, South African Freedom Song (Anon)
A Change is Gonna Come, Sam Cooke (arr. Jay Althouse)
Keep Your Lamps, African American Spiritual (arr. Andre Thomas)
Brave, Sara Bareilles (arranged Audrey Snyder)
Hallelujah, Amen G.F. Handel from Judas Maccabeus
TaReKiTa, Reena Esmail
Verde Mar de Navegar arr. Cristian Grases
Los Angeles Master Chorale Chamber Ensemble
led by Associate Artistic Director Jenny Wong
Underneath the Stars, Kate Rusby, arr. Jim Clements
Salmo 150, Suzette Ortiz
Stay Alive, arr. Tim Ribner
Ansanm Ansanm, Sydney Guillaume
Participating Schools and Choir Directors:
Arroyo High School, Jennifer Stanley
Azusa High School, Mary Kuo Turner
Baldwin Park High School, Nathaniel Bailey
Bellflower High School, Jae Shu
Birmingham Community Charter High School, Michael Suffolk
Crescenta Valley High School, Shannon Mack
El Camino Real Charter High School, Corinne Brennan
El Monte High School, Joel Whisler
Gabrielino High School, David Pitts
Granada Hills Charter High School, Desiree Balfour
Mira Costa High School, Kate Crellin
Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, Dan Doctor
Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts, Drew Lewis
Rosemead High School, Ruth Gray
Rubidoux High School, Jeff Lin
Taft Charter High School, Natalia Ramos
Torres East LA Performing Arts Magnet, Melissa Rios
Venice High School, Wendy Sarnoff
