Los Angeles Master Chorale Announces 2021-22 Season

The Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director, today announced its 2021-22 season and long-awaited return to Walt Disney Concert Hall, following the venue's closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the 2021-22 season, the Master Chorale will celebrate the uplifting power of voices united in song with repertoire that encompasses a wide range of composers, styles, periods, and points of view, including beloved masterworks from Rachmaninoff, Handel and Bach, music by the Master Chorale's Swan Family Artist-in-Residence, Reena Esmail; and works from Medieval composer Hildegard von Bingen to contemporary artists such as Derrick Skye, Gabriel Kahane, and Anna Thorvaldsdóttir.

The 2021-22 season also marks 20 years of the highest artistic aspiration under the direction of Grant Gershon. The outstanding skill and artistry of the Master Chorale singers and the range of programming of this year's tremendous concerts reflect the impact he's had on the ensemble and organization.

The Master Chorale welcomes back concertgoers on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26, 2021 with its season kick-off concert, Invitation, featuring works by L.A.-based composers Nilo Alcala and Shawn Kirchner, "Together at Last" from Swan Family Artist-in-Residence Reena Esmail, and Morten Lauridsen's rendition of Sure on This Shining Night. On September 25, all teachers are invited to attend for free; on September 26, all subscribers receive a free ticket, if they subscribe by September 8. Details are available here.

"We are overjoyed to return to Walt Disney Concert Hall and once again unite our singers and audience for a season that celebrates the breathtakingly full range of choral music," said Gershon. "Throughout the worst days of the pandemic, we continued to collaborate with today's top composers for our digital presentations. This season we are thrilled to feature works by more composers, representing more backgrounds, traditions and artistic visions than ever before in our history."

"We are incredibly grateful to our singers, audience, board, staff, artistic collaborators, and all the supporters that helped the Master Chorale navigate through recent turbulent times," said President and CEO Jean Davidson. "Finally returning to our home at Walt Disney Concert Hall fills us all with a renewed sense of hope and possibility. We are so excited to present a breadth of expressions throughout this celebratory season."

Season at a Glance

Rachmaninoff's All-Night Vigil, a stellar demonstration of the full power, complexity, and majesty of the human voice, represents the highest achievement of the Russian Orthodox Church's great choral tradition. This monumental work is virtuosic in its writing and symphonic in its tone, color, and scope. It was written in 1915, as World War l raged, and the Russian Revolution was just around the corner. (Saturday, November 20, 2021, 2 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021, 7 p.m.)

Taking its title from the famous gospel hymn, City Called Heaven explores themes of homecoming and aspiring towards paradise. Earlier this year, the Master Chorale premiered a short film of Derrick Skye's Ready, Bright, a piece about breaking free from traditions and venturing out on one's own. After being postponed from the 2019-20 season, this breathtaking new work will finally receive its live debut. Ready, Bright was commissioned by the Los Angeles Master Chorale through a generous gift from Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting. The Master Chorale is also thrilled to present world premieres by three brilliant composers:Saunder Choi, Dale Trumbore, and Gabriel Kahane. (Sunday, January 30, 2022, 7 p.m.)

Swan Family Artist-in-Residence Reena Esmail often says that her music exists between the worlds of Indian and Western classical music. Associate Artistic Director Jenny Wong leads a program that offers an in-depth look at the full scope of Esmail's repertoire, including "TāReKiTa," digitally released by the Master Chorale in November 2020. In the second half of the program, Wong shares her interpretation of a personal favorite, Frank Martin's a cappella Mass for Double Choir. (Sunday, February 20, 2022, 7 p.m.).

Two extraordinary settings of sacred texts demonstrate the full range of spiritual expression made possible through music. Handel's Dixit Dominus, one of the composer's earliest works, is full of vocal fireworks and virtuosity reflecting the composer's youthful passion. Arvo Pärt's Te Deum, based on an early Christian hymn from the late 4th century BCE, is music of profound humility and faith, conveying inner peace through the resonance of the human voice. Gershon notes this is his "single favorite piece of Pärt's," and was last performed by the Master Chorale on June 3, 2007. Shimmering new works from Ko Matsushita and Galina Grigorjeva round out the program. (Sunday, March 20, 2022, 7 p.m.)

Guest conductor Rollo Dilworth leads United We Sing, a program that showcases the breadth and vitality of the many shared cultures that make America what it is today. Dilworth, one of choral music's most dynamic leaders, returns to the Master Chorale after appearing as guest conductor in 2018's Big Sing California, the biggest choral event in California history. Highlights include music from choral legends like Alice Parker and Mary Lou Williams, plus music from Rollo himself. (Sunday, May 8, 2022, 7 p.m.)

Bach's B-minor Mass is a monumental testament to the composer's artistry; its sheer power astounds us, and its beauty brings us to tears. Bach spent his final years composing and compiling a lifetime's worth of his most powerful music into this single work, which Robert Shaw called "the most remarkable musical allegory of human existence-its pain, aspiration and promises." Gershon notes that there is "no greater choral work than Bach's B-minor Mass." This performance will feature the Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra, "Southern California's most important early music ensemble" (Los Angeles Times). (Saturday, June 25, 2022, 2 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, 7 p.m.)

The Master Chorale also brings back perennial holiday favorites Festival of Carols, featuring spectacular arrangements of traditional carols from around the world and today's favorites (Saturday, December 4, 2021, 2 p.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, 2 p.m.); Handel's Messiah, the composer's timeless and glorious masterpiece (Sunday, December 19, 2021, 7 p.m.); and the 40th Annual Messiah Sing-Along, the Master Chorale's joyous holiday tradition where the audience becomes the chorus (Monday, December 20, 2021, 7:30 p.m.).

LOS ANGELES MASTER CHORALE

2021-22 SEASON IN WALT DISNEY CONCERT HALL

Please click individual links below for complete program information.

Saturday, September 25, 2021 - 2 pm

Sunday, September 26, 2021 - 7 pm

tickets on sale Aug. 9

Grant Gershon, conductor

Jenny Wong, conductor

48 voices, piano

Saturday, November 20, 2020 - 2 pm

Sunday, November 21, 2020 - 7 pm

Grant Gershon, conductor

80 voices

Saturday, December 4 - 2 pm

Saturday, December 11 - 2 pm

From the most spectacular arrangements of traditional carols to today's favorites, Festival of Carols is a delight for all ages.

Grant Gershon, conductor

62 voices, organ, piano

Sunday, December 19 - 7 pm

It's so much more than the "Hallelujah" Chorus. Almost three centuries since its debut, Messiah still "strikes like a thunderbolt," as Mozart put it. Hear it like never before with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Grant Gershon, conductor

48 voices, chamber orchestra, soloists

Monday, December 20, 2020 - 7:30 pm

Be part of this highly anticipated holiday tradition at the Los Angeles Master Chorale and join the ensemble in singing Messiah in Walt Disney Concert Hall. With a VIP ticket, you'll be able to be a part of the action on stage. You may bring your own score or purchase one in the lobby.

Grant Gershon, conductor

20 voices, the audience is the chorus, chamber orchestra, soloists

Sunday, January 30, 2022 - 7 pm

Grant Gershon, conductor

Jenny Wong, conductor

62 voices, piano, percussion

Sunday, February 20, 2022 - 7 pm

Jenny Wong, conductor

64 voices, piano, tabla, violin, cello, clarinet

Sunday, March 20, 2022 - 7 pm

Handel | Dixit Dominus

Arvo Pärt | Te Deum

Grant Gershon, conductor

48 voices, chamber orchestra

Sunday, May 8, 2022 - 7 pm

Music by Brent Michael David, Rollo Dilworth, Melissa Dunphy, Sidney Guillaume, Rafael Hernández, Al McNeil, Alice Parker, Mary Lou Williams

Rollo Dilworth, conductor

80 voices, piano, percussion

This program is made possible with generous support from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

Saturday, June 25, 2022 - 2 pm

Sunday, June 26, 2022 - 7 pm

Bach | Mass in B Minor

Grant Gershon, conductor

Julia Metzler, soprano

Reginald Mobley, Alto

Nicholas Phan, tenor

Steve Pence, bass

48 voices, Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra

2021-22 SUBSCRIPTION TICKET INFORMATION

Subscriptions for the 2021-22 season start at $117 and are available now by phone, 213-972-7282, or online at lamasterchorale.org/subscribe. Single tickets will be available on September 8, 2021.

All programs, artists and dates are subject to change.

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC ENGAGEMENTS

2022

Mar. 31; Apr. 1 - 3

Mozart | Mass in C Minor

Zubin Mehta, conductor

Apr. 14 - 16

Beethoven | Fidelio

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

May 26 - 29

Beethoven | Symphony No. 9

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

The Los Angeles Master Chorale's 2021-22 season is made possible by generous support from the LA Arts Recovery Fund.

Major support is provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, the Colburn Foundation, and the members of the Leadership Circle: Abbott Brown and Jerrie Paula Ortega-Brown, Kiki Ramos Gindler and David Gindler, Carol and Warner+ Henry, Terri and Jerry Kohl, Leeba R. Lessin+, Lillian Pierson Lovelace, Cheryl Petersen and Roger Lustberg, Courtland Palmer, Jennifer and Evan Rosenfeld, Kristan and Philip A. Swan, and Priscilla and Curtis Tamkin.

Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, and the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale's Swan Family Artist-in-Residence is made possible by the Swan Family Trust.

+ In memoriam

