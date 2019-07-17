Los Angeles LGBT Center Announces Lineup For Sixth Annual CINEARTE Latinx Queer Festival

The Los Angeles LGBT Center presents CineArte, the sixth annual arts festival of the queer Latinx community, Friday and Saturday, August 2-3, at The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, located at 1125 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood. CineArte is dedicated to showcasing the stories of LGBTQ, two-spirited, Latinx, Chicanx, and indigenous identities through film and visual art in a space that builds on their rich and diverse cultural history.



The 2019 program includes two short films programs, digital media, art installations, and musical performances representing the intersections and complexities of Latina/o queerness through arts and culture. The two-day celebration will include red carpet events, receptions, music, workshops, and Q&A sessions with filmmakers and featured cast members. Films selected to screen at CineArte will be shown out of competition.

CineArte Art Exhibition

LIBERACIóN:

From Volcanoes to Hope

Curator: Salvies Who Lunch

Opening Reception: Friday, August 2, 7-10pm

Featured Artists:

Liliana Castro, Valerie Cienfuegos, Isabel Erroa, Carlos Funes, Khris Garay, Jose Oscar Gonzalez, Steven Moises Hernandez, Jasmin Iraheta,

Kiara Machado, Rachel Renderos, Carlos Rogel, Jennafer Viera.

The exhibit will be open until September 21, 2019. Film Selections for CineArte 2019 Saturday, August 3



"Revolutionizing familia" Short Films Program

1:00-2:30pm

(Donation-based families encouraged to attend)

Run time: 76 min.



GOLD STAR (USA, 13 min., English)

Director: Karla Legaspy

A young daughter dedicates a love song to a female teacher. A mother must face her biases.



BROKEN SUNFLOWER HEARTS (USA, 14 min., English)

Director: Miguel Angel Caballero

When his ex-boyfriend, Sam, shows up on his doorstep a year after separating, Anthony weighs the impact it will have on his life and young daughter, Luna.



HOW TO BE A TRANS ALLY (USA, 3 min., English)

Director: Matt Kresling

Written and Performed by Emotions The Poet



GUARDING SANTOS (USA, 10 min., English/Spanish)

Director: Adelina Anthony

A Mexican-American child rebels against gender norms, forcing her traditional parents to make a choice about how to raise her.



SOLEDAD DE LOS INCENDIOS - THE FIRES OF SOLEDAD

(World Premiere, USA, 16 min., English)

Director: Daniel Eduvijes Carrera

A migrant family in a state of mourning unleashes fiery mystical powers.



LA SERENATA (USA, 12 min., English)

Director: Adelina Anthony

Mexican-American parents struggle with their beloved musical tradition when their son requests a love song for another boy.





"Reflections" Short Films Program

3:00-4:30pm



LA SAD BOY

(USA, 13 min., English)

Director: Edwin Alexis Gomez

An aspiring Puerto Rican actor must ask himself:

When the world typecasts you, who will you choose to be?



PENANCE (USA, 4 min., English)

Director: Kayden Phoenix

Latinnials usurp their conversion therapy and take their justice.



FORTALEZA (World Premiere, USA, 4 min., English)

Director: Christopher Becerra

Christopher takes us on a journey through their healing from a romantic betrayal and finding their true self.



PAISA (USA, 8 min., English)

Directors: Graham Kolbeins and Dorian Wood

An immersive fever dream that celebrates the beauty of queer brown sensuality, body positivity, and individuality.



TO BE WITH YOU (USA, 20 min., English)

Director: Elliott Feliciano



JOVAN WOLF AT G.A.R.R.A.S. (World Premiere, USA 2 min., English)

Director: Jovan Wolf



ODE TO PABLO (USA 12 min., English)

Director: Adelina Anthony

A young, queer deaf man holds his ground against the neighborhood boys on the basketball court.



SUICIDRAG (Mexico, 10 min., Spanish)

Director: Andrea Perez Su UN NUEVO SOL 5:00-5:15pm (World Premiere, USA, 14 min., Spanish with English subtitles)

Co-directors: Aurora Guerrero (Mosquita Y Mari), Armando Ibañez (Undocumented Tales), Nancy Meza, and Wil Prada

The film follows Manuel, Gaspar, and Tomas as they take a trip to Mt. Shasta, California, to see the 2017 total solar eclipse. While traveling, they share their past, present, and future dreams, and it was all captured by our documentary filmmakers.



LA CHUNTA 5:30-6:30pm

(Mexico, 60 min., Spanish with English subtitles)

Director: Genevieve Roudané

In a small town in Mexico, once a year, men transform into women and become the Chuntá. Follow two gender?bending gangs of dancers as they face off in a struggle between queer identity and powerful traditions.





RED CARPET 5:30-6:30pm

To request media credentials, contact Gil Diaz at mediarelations@lalgbtcenter.org.



WORLD PREMIERE DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

7pm



WERK OF ART (USA 70 min., English)

Director by Abel Soto

An insider's look into the world of drag, as we follow three performers who form a strong bond as they navigate their way through the LA drag scene.



For the latest updates on film programming, visit https://cineartela.org.







