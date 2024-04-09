Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Reveals 2023 Award Recipients

In total, 14 different productions were honored, celebrating a wide range of Los Angeles theater.
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has revealed the award recipients for 2023. Kill Shelter (Theatre of NOTE) received the prestigious Production award, with additional honorees named in 17 other categories. In total, 14 different productions were honored, celebrating a wide range of Los Angeles theater. Theatre of NOTE’s Kill Shelter and Pasadena Playhouse’s A Little Night Music received the most awards for a single production. Both productions were also factored into Special Awards, with Kill Shelter author Ashley Rose Wellman winning The TED SCHMITT AWARD for the World Premiere of an Outstanding New Play and A Little Night Music being a significant part of The JOEL HIRSCHHORN AWARD for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre winner Pasadena Playhouse’s The Sondheim Celebration.
The 54th Annual ceremony took place on Monday, April 8th at 8 pm PST. For the first time in LADCC history, a presentation was live stream simulcast on both Instagram and Facebook @LADramaCritics. The live replay can still be viewed on the LADCC’s YouTube channel at @ladramacriticscircle3508 or on the website https://ladramacriticscircle.com/2023-awards/.
As previously announced, the LADCC has named the following Special Award Honorees:
The POLLY WARFIELD AWARD for Best Season by a Small to Midsized Theater is given to Rogue Machine: John Perrin Flynn (Producing Artistic Director), Guillermo Cienfuegos (Artistic Director), Elina de Santos (Co-Artistic Director), and Justin Okin (Producing Director).
The GORDON DAVIDSON AWARD for Distinguished Contributions to the Los Angeles Theatrical Community is presented to Joseph Stern.
The JOEL HIRSCHHORN AWARD for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre is presented to Pasadena Playhouse for The Sondheim Celebration.
The MILTON KATSELAS AWARD for Career or Special Achievement in Direction is presented to Michael Michetti.
The KINETIC LIGHTING AWARD for distinguished achievement in theatrical design goes to Pablo Santiago who will receive a cash prize from Kinetic Lighting
The TED SCHMITT AWARD for the World Premiere of an Outstanding New Play is awarded to Ashley Rose Wellman for Kill Shelter (Theatre of Note). Ms. Wellman will also receive a cash prize from our Schmitt Award sponsor, The Black List (https://blcklst.com/).
The MARGARET HARFORD AWARD for Excellence in Theatre is given to Echo Theater Company, Chris Fields, Founding Artistic Director.
Congratulations to all the Special Awards Winners!
The complete list of award recipients for 2023 is as follows:
Kill Shelter; Theatre of NOTE
MCCULLOH AWARD FOR BEST REVIVAL
A Little Night Music; Pasadena Playhouse
Shaina Rosenthal; Kill Shelter; Theatre of NOTE
Bernardo Cubría; Crabs in a Bucket; Echo Theater Company
Rosie Narasaki; Unrivaled; Playwrights’ Arena and Boston Court Pasadena.
Aaron Posner; Life Sucks; Interact Theatre Company
Alby Potts; A Little Night Music; Pasadena Playhouse
Joyce Guy; Much Ado About Nothing; A Noise Within
Casey Nicholaw; Mean Girls; Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Michael Shaw Fisher; Exorcistic: The Rock Musical; org*smico Theatre Company
Merle Dandridge; A Little Night Music; Pasadena Playhouse
Edwin Lee Gibson; Fetch Clay, Make Man; Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre
Ashley Romans; Kill Shelter; Theatre of NOTE
Tasha Ames; Do You Feel Anger?; Circle X Theatre Co.
Casey Smith; Do You Feel Anger?; Circle X Theatre Co.
Life Sucks; Interact Theatre Company
Alexander Dodge; The Engagement Party; Geffen Playhouse
Dan Weingarten; The Tempest: An Immersive Experience; The Shakespeare Center LA and After Hours Theatre Company
Kate Bergh; A Little Night Music; Pasadena Playhouse
Lou Cranch; Crabs in a Bucket; Echo Theater Company
Alyssa Ishii; Unrivaled; Playwrights’ Arena and Boston Court Pasadena.
Daniel K. Isaac; Every Brilliant Thing; Geffen Playhouse
Yee Eun Nam; Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum
Emory Royston; Kill Shelter; Theatre of NOTE
A Little Night Music; Pasadena Playhouse; 4 wins
Kill Shelter; Theatre of NOTE; 4 wins
Life Sucks; Interact Theatre Company; 2 wins
Crabs in a Bucket; Echo Theater Company; 2 wins
Do You Feel Anger?; Circle X Theatre Co.; 2 wins
Unrivaled; Playwrights’ Arena and Boston Court; 2 wins
The Tempest: An Immersive Experience; The Shakespeare Center LA and After Hours Theatre Company; 1 win
Mean Girls; Hollywood Pantages Theatre; 1 win
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum; 1 win
Every Brilliant Thing; Geffen Playhouse; 1 win
Exorcistic: The Rock Musical; org*smico Theatre Company; 1 win
Fetch Clay, Make Man; Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre; 1 win
The Engagement Party; Geffen Playhouse; 1 win
Much Ado About Nothing; A Noise Within; 1 win
Citation Totals by Company
Pasadena Playhouse; 4 wins
Theatre of NOTE; 4 wins
Center Theatre Group; 2 wins
Interact Theatre Company; 2 wins
Echo Theater Company; 2 wins
Playwrights’ Arena and Boston Court Pasadena.; 2 wins
Circle X Theatre Co.; 2 wins
Geffen Playhouse; 2 wins
The Shakespeare Center LA and After Hours Theatre Company; 1 win
Hollywood Pantages Theatre; 1 win
org*smico Theatre Company; 1 win
A Noise Within; 1 win
