Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents West Coast Premiere of DARK WITH EXCESSIVE BRIGHT By Composer Missy Mazzoli

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) and new Music Director Jaime Martín presents the West Coast premiere of Dark with Excessive Bright for Double Bass and Strings by LACO Artist-in-Residence Missy Mazzoli, performed by LACO Principal Bass David Grossman, on Saturday, November 16, 8 pm, at the Alex Theatre, and Sunday, November 17, 2019, 7 pm, at Royce Hall. Martín also conducts Ravel's Le tombeau de Couperin, Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite and Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1, "Classical."

Mazzoli has been hailed as "Brooklyn's post-millennial Mozart" (Time Out New York) and "one of the more consistently inventive, surprising composers now working in New York" (The New York Times). Her music has been performed around the globe by the BBC Symphony, Kronos Quartet, JACK Quartet, eighth blackbird, LA Opera, Roomful of Teeth, Britten Sinfonia, Detroit Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra, Sydney Symphony, Opera Philadelphia, New York City Opera, among others. Soloists who have performed her music include pianist Emanuel Ax, cellist Maya Beiser and violinist Jennifer Koh. Mazzoli, recipient of four ASCAP Young Composers Awards and a Fulbright Grant, previously served as Composer-in-Residence with Opera Philadelphia and was a Composer-Educator Partner for the Albany Symphony.

Grossman, appointed LACO's Principal Bass in 2017, enjoys a multi-faceted musical career on both the East and West Coasts. Born and educated in New York City, he is a member of the New York Philharmonic, which he joined as its youngest artist in 2000. A passionate chamber musician, he performs in the New York Philharmonic Ensembles Concerts at Merkin Hall and with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, to name a few collaborative partners. In the field of jazz, he was a member of the Marcus Roberts Trio and has performed with Wynton Marsalis, Lew Tabackin, Toshiko Akiyoshi and Donald Vega. As a soloist and clinician, Grossman, who is on the faculty of Mannes School of Music, has given recitals and master classes across the country. He has released two albums (one classical and one jazz) entitled The Bass of Both Worlds.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), ranked among the world's top musical ensembles, marks an exciting new era in Southern California as it welcomes Jaime Martín in his debut year as Music Director. Martín builds upon LACO's rich legacy as a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks and, with eight ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, a champion of contemporary composers. Headquartered in the heart of the country's cultural capital, LACO is "more important with each passing year," (Los Angeles Times), "America's finest chamber orchestra" (Public Radio International) and "one of the world's great chamber orchestras" (KUSC Classical FM). Martín's appearance as LACO's Music Director Designate in early 2019 was described by the Los Angeles Times, as "a thrilling performance, and the orchestra played like it was having the time of its life," adding, "he will make fans very quickly." Overseas, he has been praised as "a visionary conductor, discerning and meticulous" (Platea Magazine), and London's The Telegraph said, "his infectious enjoyment of the music communicated to the orchestra and audience alike." The Orchestra has made 32 recordings, including, most recently, a 2019 BIS Records release of works for violin and chamber orchestra that features Concertmaster Margaret Batjer and the world premiere recording of Pierre Jalbert's Violin Concerto (a LACO co-commission). LACO, with offices located in downtown Los Angeles, has toured Europe, South America and Japan, and performed across North America.

