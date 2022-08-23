Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Names Anne-Marie Spataru Board Chair And Appoints New Board Member Amy Rabwin

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), one of the nation's leading orchestras renowned for its wide-ranging repertoire and adventurous commissioning initiatives, has named Anne-Marie Spataru Chair of the Board of Directors, announced LACO Executive Director Benjamin Cadwallader.

The West Los Angeles resident succeeds Leslie Lassiter, who assumes the role of Vice Chair after serving a four-year term as Chair. Spataru, who enjoyed a 30-year-career in project management with the UCLA Capital Programs Department and joined LACO's Board in 2018, began her three-year term as Chair on July 1, 2022. Additionally, Cadwallader announced the three-year Board appointment of Amy Rabwin of Highland Park, a former French Horn player and administrative professional with over 20 years of experience supporting C-Suite executives in the arts and finance.

"Anne-Marie Spataru brings a wealth of experience to LACO with her inspired vision, formidable business and leadership skills, and tremendous passion for music and the Orchestra," says Cadwallader. "We are thrilled to have her at the helm to help guide LACO, as its national and international acclaim continues to grow under Music Director Jaime Martín due to the Orchestra's exceptional artistry, impactful live performances, and innovative digital offerings spotlighting the full spectrum of the chamber music repertoire and LACO's abiding commitment to championing new music. We are also very grateful to Leslie Lassiter for her exceptional guidance. During her tenure as Chair, LACO successfully navigated the global pandemic, one of the most daunting chapters in the organization's history. We have tremendous appreciation for everything she has done to facilitate the Orchestra's continued fiscal and artistic health and propel its forward momentum."

Cadwallader adds, "We are very pleased to welcome Amy Rabwin to the Board. She brings a unique perspective to LACO with her extensive music background, professional acumen in business and the arts, and history with the Orchestra, where she previously served in an entry level executive support position at the beginning of her career some two decades ago."

Spataru retired in June 2013 as Director of Special Projects with the UCLA Capital Programs Department. During her 30-year project management career, she performed critical responsibilities in the planning, development, and fiscal management of major construction projects on the UCLA campus with an overall value in excess of $2 billion. Born and raised in Bordeaux, France, Spataru earned a BA in English and a second BA in Political Science from the University of Bordeaux and an MBA from the UCLA Graduate School of Management, after which she made Los Angeles her permanent home. As a long term philanthropic volunteer, Spataru served for 11 years on the Board of the Santa Monica-Westside YWCA, with a final term as Board President (2014-2017), and previously served on the Board of the UCLA Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars (2001-2011). Spataru currently serves on the boards of several UCLA volunteer organizations: Women and Philanthropy (President 2018-2020), Design for Sharing, Faculty Women's Club, and Gold Shield Alumnae (President 2022-2024). Spataru and her husband, Alex, are long-time supporters and advocates of LACO.

Rabwin has served as Executive Assistant to the CEO of Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager for the past 14 years. In this role, she leads a team of assistants and manages high level operations, logistics, and administration related to the professional, personal, and philanthropic life of an extraordinarily busy CEO. She previously pursued a career in classical music administration and held positions at the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and The Metropolitan Opera. An active community volunteer, Rabwin serves as a Court Appointed Special Advocate with CASA LA, advocating for children and families in the child welfare system. She regularly fosters dogs for various Los Angeles-based animal rescue organizations. Since June 2020, she has coordinated twice-weekly yoga classes in her backyard, benefitting local yoga teachers and the community during uncertain times. Rabwin holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music from the USC Thornton School of Music. She and her husband, Dave Cacarillo, and their dog and cat, share their home with a rotating cast of foster dogs.

For information on Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and its 2022-23 season, please visit www.laco.org or call 213 622 7001 x1.