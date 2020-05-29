Los Angeles Based Publisher Stage Rights Announces The Availability Of Streaming Rights

Theatrical publisher Stage Rights has announced that the majority of its catalog of musicals and plays are now available for limited streaming production rights. Theaters and producers can now secure a Streaming Rights License for almost 70% of the Stage Rights catalog for the immediate future, and for as long as audiences are restricted from gathering in their theaters. Rather than limiting itself to one streaming platform, Stage Rights is working with numerous partners as "preferred streaming platforms," including BookTix, ShowTix4U, and Show Share by Broadway On Demand, among others.

In the previous two weeks, Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, NH, broke new ground as the first company licensed by Stage Rights to offer fully-staged productions via "live-only" streaming. Beginning with Roger Bean's signature musical, The Marvelous Wonderettes, the theater continues this weekend with The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns, followed thereafter by The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, and the World War II-era slapstick musical comedy The Andrews Brothers. These productions are truly live each evening and matinee performance, with no recording or capture. "I was floored by what they accomplished," said Bean. "It was really a fully produced stage production that just happened to be streaming. Great fun."

Stage Rights is working diligently to provide theaters with the tools needed to bring live theatrical experiences to their audiences, wherever they may be. Until everyone can gather together safely, streaming a live theatrical event may be the next best thing.

To see the list of shows that have streaming rights already cleared, visit the Stage Rights website and enter "Streaming Rights Available" into the category search bar. Every show that appears in the search results can be issued streaming rights licenses while audiences are restricted from gathering in your theater. The shows that do not appear can be available on a case-by-case basis.

For Seacoast Rep's part, the Stage Rights productions are only one component of its summer of livestream offerings. One-off concerts, weekly cabarets, and educational fare are also being broadcast live through their website. For more information on these programs and to purchase tickets to any of their livestreamed events, visit https://seacoastrep.org.

Based in Los Angeles and founded in 2000, Stage Rights is one of the foremost independent theatrical publishers in the United States, providing stage performance rights for a wide range of plays and musicals to theater companies, schools, and other producing organizations across the country and internationally. As a licensing agent, Stage Rights is committed to providing each producer the tools they need for financial and artistic success. Stage Rights is dedicated to the future of live theatre, offering special programs that champion new theatrical works.

