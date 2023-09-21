Los Angeles Ballet Reveals 2023/24 Season Program

Los Angeles Ballet has announced new Artistic Director Melissa Barak’s first fully programmed season for the Company. The 2023/2024 program marks LAB’s eighteenth season. In Spring 2024, LAB presents Next Steps, a mixed rep evening with a work by Justin Peck, a U.S. premiere by Hans van Manen, and a world premiere by Melissa Barak in creative partnership with film and tv composer, Kris Bowers, followed by a double bill pairing in the summer of Yuri Possokhov’s Firebird with Balanchine’s Serenade. And this December, a holiday favorite for Los Angeles, The Nutcracker including performances at its newest venue, the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, returns. LAB will also be a featured company at the 2024 Laguna Dance Festival.

Los Angeles Ballet performs at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Royce Hall at UCLA, Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“It’s a thrill to be able to set the tone for LAB’s next chapter through this upcoming season,” said Barak. ”The LAB audience can look forward to works never seen before in addition to great classic ballets. Rehearsing and performing these ballets will drive our dancers in new directions both physically and artistically, priming the company to continually push creative boundaries.”

Next Steps (March 22-24, 2024) - Los Angeles Ballet presents a mixed rep at The Broad Stage that includes a U.S. premiere from Hans van Manen and another world premiere from LAB Artistic Director, Melissa Barak. The program features Justin Peck’s Belles-Lettres, a work that showcases his exceptional choreographic talent as he weaves together a tapestry of emotions and stories. Set to a lyrical score by composer César Franck, the ballet effortlessly blends classical ballet techniques with contemporary flair through a series of stunning pas de deux, solos, and ensemble passages, Belles-Lettres explores the delicate balance of relationships, the ebb and flow of emotions, and the power of vulnerability.

Set to a striking score by Benjamin Britten, Frank Bridge Variations showcases Hans van Manen’s exceptional choreographic genius. Through a series of dynamic and emotionally charged variations, van Manen delves into the complexities of relationships, the intricacies of individuality, and the transformative power of music. Melissa Barak brings another world premiere to the stage in collaboration with Grammy Award winning and Academy Award and Emmy nominated composer Kris Bowers of When They See Us and Bridgerton fame.

Firebird and Serenade (May 10-June 1, 2024) - Yuri Possokhov's sensational production of Firebird is both visually and musically dazzling. Originally debuted in Paris’s Palais Garnier by Imperial Russian choreographer Michel Fokine in 1910 with a score by Igor Stravinsky, the dance was considered groundbreaking and exceedingly radical compared to other ballets performed at the time. A Russian-Slavic folk tale passed down to children to this day, Firebird tells the story of a magical bird made of fire. Ivan, a young and boisterous prince is granted the help of the bird to outsmart and overthrow an evil magician Tzar named Kaschie and save the beautiful Princess.

Serenade is a milestone in the history of dance. It is the first original ballet George Balanchine created in America and is one of the signature works of New York City Ballet’s repertory. Originating it as a lesson in stage technique, Balanchine worked unexpected rehearsal events into the choreography, reflecting the ebb and flow of the ballet choreographic process. Tchaikovsky’s sweeping score is filled with romanticism and hints at classical ballet scores such as Giselle and Swan Lake.

The Nutcracker (December 2023) - LAB will open the holiday season at its new venue, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, adding it to its list of Los Angeles County theaters. Journey with young Clara and her beloved Nutcracker as they battle a most memorable Mouse King, encounter dancing Snowflakes and travel to the Palace of the Dolls. Los Angeles Ballet stays true to the traditions of the holiday story with tastes of Southern California such as an elegant Spanish style Hancock Park home, calla lilies, bougainvillea, the snowy forests of Big Bear, Venice Beach archways, and a moonlit Pacific Ocean. The Nutcracker will also appear at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and Royce Hall at UCLA. Performances at Dolby Theatre include Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra with a special performance on Christmas Eve.

The Nutcracker Tea (November 2023) - LAB’s signature holiday fundraiser that supports its Outreach Education Programs is an immersive afternoon tea party experience for guests of all ages. Catered by Jean George at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, guests are treated to High Tea sweets and savories while awaiting a special performance of excerpts from LAB’s The Nutcracker. The annual event includes sparkling crafts, mystery gifts, holiday goodies, keepsake photos with Santa, and a Nutcracker Boutique.

Laguna Dance Festival (February 2024) - Los Angeles Ballet will be featured in the 2024 Laguna Dance Festival along with New Zealand’s Black Grace. Laguna Dance Festival is a major cultural event that showcases new and established dance companies and artists and strategizes innovative ways to commission artists, educate young dancers and unite people of all ages and cultures. Among the previously featured dance companies are Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, BODYTRAFFIC, Paul Taylor Dance and New York City Ballet.

LAB is scheduled to present two works, Tableaux Vivants by Nicolas Blanc and an excerpt from Melissa Barak’s Reclamation.

Los Angeles Ballet Outreach Programs

At a time when the arts are still underfunded and continue to be absent from public school curricula, it is Los Angeles Ballet’s mission to share the gift of dance with the broadest possible audience and give back to the community that has so generously supported it through two popular public programs.

A Chance to Dance (ACTD) LAB opens its doors to all ages in the community each month, and connects live on Instagram, for a day of free ballet classes, alternative dance/fitness classes, and lectures and demonstrations. In-person classes resume September 25, 2022.

Power of Performance (POP!) provides free access to LAB performances each season to community organizations throughout Los Angeles County such as Hope Street Family Center (Dignity Health), Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, WISE and Healthy Aging, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, and more. To date, POP! has provided over 50 community partners with nearly 200,000 free performance tickets.

Subscriptions and Single Tickets

Season subscribers can renew their subscriptions for the 2023/2024 Season today. Opening Nights, Saturday Nights and Matinee Series, and Choose-2 subscriptions are also available. Subscriptions range in price from $66 to $439. Individual tickets for the 2023/2024 Season, starting at $38, are also on sale now.

