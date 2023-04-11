Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Beach Symphony Presents the World Premier of praCh's KHMERASPORA

There will be two concerts on April 29.

Apr. 11, 2023  
On Saturday, April 29, 2023, Long Beach Symphony will present the world premiere of praCh's KHMERASPORA as part of their Musical Bridges free concerts initiative.

Due to amazing demand, 5PM and 7PM concerts are being offered; the 7 PM concert is sold out. Both concerts will take place at the Long Beach Terrace Theater and are free of charge, but reservations are required. A community gathering will take place on the theater Plaza from 4PM to 9PM delighting participants with a "Night Market," a variety of foods for purchase, entertainment, curated artistic installations on display in the theater lobby, and a celebration of the Khmer community. Acknowledgements will take place at 6:15 PM.

Written and directed by the world-renowned Cambodian American rapper, praCh, KHMERASPORA is a musical performance that tells the Cambodian American experience. Featuring three world premieres by internationally renowned Cambodian composer Chinary Ung, this new presentation is an artistic collaboration that unites musicians from Long Beach Symphony conducted by Music Director Eckart Preu, and Cambodian instrumentalists, dancers, and singers that include choreographer Mea Lath, vocalist Chhom Nimol, violinist Chrysanthe Tan, actress Kalean Ung, the Cambodian Dance Ensemble Modern Apsara, the Ho Chan Ensemble, and flutist Kaitlyn Mady. The evening will produce a new documentary film by award-winning filmmaker Caylee So and videographer Robert Chhaing-Carleton that will memorialize the project and ensure that KHMERASPORA has a global presence and impact.

This program is part of Long Beach Symphony's Musical Bridges initiative which seeks to celebrate the many diverse communities in Long Beach through free, collaborative, and multicultural performances. This is only made possible through the generous support of the California Arts Council, Bank of America, Port of Long Beach, the Earl B. and Loraine H. Miller Foundation, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Los Angeles County Arts Commission, Arts Council for Long Beach, Crown Castle, and Long Beach Vice Mayor Cindy Allen.

The 7PM concert is SOLD OUT. Audiences may reserve tickets for the 5PM concert at Click Here. Reservations are required. The Long Beach Terrace Theater Plaza (300 E. Ocean Blvd.) will open at 4PM.




