Long Beach Symphony Presents Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Mozart's Symphony No. 40 In G Minor in February

On Saturday, February 4, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will rouse audiences with Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor and Vivaldi's Four Seasons, a group of four violin concertos embodying each season of the year.

Each of the seasons will be exquisitely presented by Long Beach Symphony's own stellar lead violinists Roger Wilkie, Agnes Gottschewski, Chloé Tardiff, and Chyi-Yau Lee. Vivaldi's best-known work, Four Seasons (1725) is the world's most popular and recognized pieces of Baroque music. Audiences will recognize the evolving sounds from movies like Tin Cup, Spy Game, A View to Kill, What Lies Beneath, White Chicks, Saved!, Pacific Heights and The Other Sister; and they will be reminded of many wedding ceremonies attended.

Over 60 years later, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart would compose Symphony No. 40 in G minor, one of only two symphonies he wrote in minor keys reflecting the "Storm and Stress" artistic movement and showcasing darker and stronger emotions.

Audiences will enjoy the Classical Series fun and elegant evening, including live ensemble in the lobby, pre-concert talk, and the ability to "Sip & Enjoy" in the concert hall.

Long Beach Symphony will present these unfolding and emotionally loaded compositions on Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m. at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Doors will open at 6:30 for a 7pm pre-concert talk that promises additional insights into the evening's music. Individual concert tickets start at $32. Customized packages and savings are available by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1. For tickets and information, visit LongBeachSymphony.org.