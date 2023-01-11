Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Beach Symphony Presents Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Mozart's Symphony No. 40 In G Minor in February

The concert is on Saturday, February 4.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Long Beach Symphony Presents Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Mozart's Symphony No. 40 In G Minor in February

On Saturday, February 4, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will rouse audiences with Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor and Vivaldi's Four Seasons, a group of four violin concertos embodying each season of the year.

Each of the seasons will be exquisitely presented by Long Beach Symphony's own stellar lead violinists Roger Wilkie, Agnes Gottschewski, Chloé Tardiff, and Chyi-Yau Lee. Vivaldi's best-known work, Four Seasons (1725) is the world's most popular and recognized pieces of Baroque music. Audiences will recognize the evolving sounds from movies like Tin Cup, Spy Game, A View to Kill, What Lies Beneath, White Chicks, Saved!, Pacific Heights and The Other Sister; and they will be reminded of many wedding ceremonies attended.

Over 60 years later, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart would compose Symphony No. 40 in G minor, one of only two symphonies he wrote in minor keys reflecting the "Storm and Stress" artistic movement and showcasing darker and stronger emotions.

Audiences will enjoy the Classical Series fun and elegant evening, including live ensemble in the lobby, pre-concert talk, and the ability to "Sip & Enjoy" in the concert hall.

Long Beach Symphony will present these unfolding and emotionally loaded compositions on Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m. at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Doors will open at 6:30 for a 7pm pre-concert talk that promises additional insights into the evening's music. Individual concert tickets start at $32. Customized packages and savings are available by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1. For tickets and information, visit LongBeachSymphony.org.




Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP For One Night Only Photo
Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP For One Night Only
They say third time's a charm, and we're crossing all of our limbs that the adage is correct. At long last, we're so excited to proudly present the rescheduled 'The Best of Public Breakup' at 7:30 on January 26th at The Broadwater, in Los Angeles.
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents Pianist Ying Photo
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents Pianist Ying Li
Twenty-four-year-old Chinese pianist Ying Li will make her Malibu recital debut Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Raitt Recital Hall on the campus of Pepperdine University.
Young LA Theatre Artists Produce A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DE Photo
Young LA Theatre Artists Produce A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF WALT DISNEY
Producers Brian Eckert and Sidne Phillips bring this new production of acclaimed playwright Lucas Hnath's play A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay about the Death of Walt Disney to the Zephyr Theatre this month.
Debut Comedy THE RUB written and performed by Anzu Lawson announced at Whitefire Solofest Photo
Debut Comedy THE RUB written and performed by Anzu Lawson announced at Whitefire Solofest 2023
​​​​​​​Anzu Lawson gears up to debut and perform her 2nd One Woman Show The Rub inspired by her 30 minute single camera comedy pilot “The Rub” about her life as a stand-up comic who secretly pays her bills by being every Asian mother's worst nightmare… a masseuse.

More Hot Stories For You


Debut Comedy THE RUB Announced At At Whitefire Solofest 2023Debut Comedy THE RUB Announced At At Whitefire Solofest 2023
January 10, 2023

​​​​​​​Anzu Lawson gears up to debut and perform her 2nd One Woman Show The Rub inspired by her 30 minute single camera comedy pilot “The Rub” about her life as a stand-up comic who secretly pays her bills by being every Asian mother's worst nightmare… a masseuse.
Write Act Reperatory Presents The World Premiere Of NOT/NOWWrite Act Reperatory Presents The World Premiere Of NOT/NOW
January 10, 2023

Write Act Repertory will present the world premiere of Not/Now, written by Darrin Yalacki and directed by Amanda Blake Davis (Folk Wandering, Clown Bar), produced with Anne Mesa and John Lant.
Curtis Theatre & Southgate Productions Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDERCurtis Theatre & Southgate Productions Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER
January 10, 2023

Curtis Theatre & Southgate Productions Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER. Directed by Jonathan Infante and Tara Pitt with music direction by Stephen Hulsey and choreography by Kelsey Blackwell.
Gibney Presents Dohee Lee Puri Arts World Premiere Next MonthGibney Presents Dohee Lee Puri Arts World Premiere Next Month
January 10, 2023

Gibney, the New York City based dance and social justice organization, presents the world premiere of Chilseong Saenamgut (Duringut): Ritual for Sickness created by award-winning traditional and contemporary arts performer Dohee Lee, artistic director of Puri Arts, February 23-25, 2023.
Clockshop Presents Sarah Rosalena Brady's FOR SUBMERSIONClockshop Presents Sarah Rosalena Brady's FOR SUBMERSION
January 10, 2023

The Los Angeles-based arts nonprofit Clockshop, in partnership with Los Angeles State Historic Park, announces a new artist commission from LA artist Sarah Rosalena, For Submersion. This temporary public artwork will be installed, and if rainfall permits, submerged, at the Los Angeles State Historic Park watershed from through April 2, 2023.
share