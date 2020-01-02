Loft Ensemble to Present World Premiere of THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the fourth production of its eighth season, the world premiere of The Little Match Girl by Elizabeth Suzanne. Under the direction of Tor Brown, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Ben Anderson, Lemon Baardsen, Ella Grace Bergeron, Thatcher Boyd, Paul Brodo, Britt Crisp, Raymond Donahey, Emma Gini, Barbera Howard, Matthew Monaco, Ignacio Navarro, Ben Shuman, Maysa Sweeten, and Jessica Wells. Opening is set for Saturday, January 11, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, February 16 only.

The Little Match Girl is a fantastical, heartfelt, piercing tale about love and forgiveness. This world premiere adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story reminds us of the importance of doing what's right, not what's easy.

Scenic design is by Madylin Durrie, lighting design is by Elza Hofeld, costume design is by Linda Muggeridge and Bree Pavey , and sound design is by Tor Brown. Assistant directors are Kassy Omobono and La'Vel Stacy (who also serves as choreographer). The musical director is Jared Pugh, and Josefine Damgaard serves as Danish language and cultural consultant. The stage manager is Jennifer Brofer and the producers for Loft Ensemble are Bree Pavey and Jennifer Brofer.





