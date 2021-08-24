Loft Ensemble Adds Four Performances Of CODE PINK

Due to popular demand, Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced four additional performances of the world premiere of Code Pink by Adam Chambers & Jana Lee Hamblin (with additional writing by the cast).

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Bahasi Chapman, Nicole Craig, Britt Crisp, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Sydney Jenkins, Matt Monaco, Ignacio Navarro, Bree Pavey, Leesie Pinto, Natasha Ranae Potts, Sarah Siverson, Sarah Sommers, and Vel Stacy.

The added performances are on Saturday, August 28 (8pm) and Sunday, August 29 (7pm); and Saturday, September 11 (8pm) and Sunday, September 12 (7pm). All seats are available on a Donate What You Want basis and reservations are available now.



Anything can happen during a 24-hour shift in a hospital maternity ward. The play peeks into the lives of the nurses, doctors, and administrators who work there, and reminds us that every hero has a story, but they don't all have a happy ending.



Scenic design for Code Pink is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, and sound design is by Travyz Gatz. Assistant director is Marc Leclerc and the stage managers are Calvin Picou and Gillo Gius. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. The producers for Loft Ensemble are Jennifer Brofer and Bree Pavey.



Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. The Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.