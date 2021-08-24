Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Loft Ensemble Adds Four Performances Of CODE PINK

pixeltracker

The added performances are on Saturday, August 28 (8pm) and Sunday, August 29 (7pm); and Saturday, September 11 (8pm) and Sunday, September 12 (7pm).

Aug. 24, 2021  
Loft Ensemble Adds Four Performances Of CODE PINK

Due to popular demand, Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced four additional performances of the world premiere of Code Pink by Adam Chambers & Jana Lee Hamblin (with additional writing by the cast).

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Bahasi Chapman, Nicole Craig, Britt Crisp, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Sydney Jenkins, Matt Monaco, Ignacio Navarro, Bree Pavey, Leesie Pinto, Natasha Ranae Potts, Sarah Siverson, Sarah Sommers, and Vel Stacy.

The added performances are on Saturday, August 28 (8pm) and Sunday, August 29 (7pm); and Saturday, September 11 (8pm) and Sunday, September 12 (7pm). All seats are available on a Donate What You Want basis and reservations are available now.

Anything can happen during a 24-hour shift in a hospital maternity ward. The play peeks into the lives of the nurses, doctors, and administrators who work there, and reminds us that every hero has a story, but they don't all have a happy ending.

Scenic design for Code Pink is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, and sound design is by Travyz Gatz. Assistant director is Marc Leclerc and the stage managers are Calvin Picou and Gillo Gius. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. The producers for Loft Ensemble are Jennifer Brofer and Bree Pavey.

Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. The Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

More Hot Stories For You

  • RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC Announced At The Drama Factory
  • Artscape 50th Anniversary Celebrations Continue With The Schools Arts Festival
  • Artscape Joins With The Suidoosterfees to Present High School Drama Festival
  • Bookings Open For Veronica Paeper's CARMEN at Artscape