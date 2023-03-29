Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway Are Getting Ready to Play the Samueli Theater

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway Are Getting Ready to Play the Samueli Theater

Performances will run March 30 – April 1, 2023.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will soon present Broadway The Calla-Way with Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway performing a cabaret in the Samueli Theater for three nights from March 30 - April 1, 2023.

These award-winning sisters are bringing their joint cabaret show to the Center for an evening of delightful music. As a dynamic duo of incredible talent, both Ann and Liz are gearing up for a wonderful cabaret show that combines humor, harmonies, and showtunes!

Liz Callaway has voiced numerous roles in well-known animated movies such as Anastasia, The Swan Princess, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King II: Simba's Pride, amongst others. In addition to this, her Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Most notably in her Broadway career, she played Ellen in the original Broadway cast of Miss Saigon.

As a champion of The Great American Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway made her mark as a multi-hyphenate performing artist. As a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator TV host and producer, Ann blends jazz and traditional pop to create a unique musical style unlike any other. She is a Platinum Award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's albums, and she's known for her Tony-nominated performance in Swing! on Broadway. She also wrote and sang the theme song for "The Nanny"!

Tickets start at $79 and are available at online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.




MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 Extends Through at The Hudson Photo
MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 Extends Through at The Hudson
The hilarious, heart-wrenching Mutant Olive 2.0 by writer/performer Mitch Hara (Smothered on Amazon Prime) has extended at the Hudson Theatres, where performances will continue every Tuesday through April 25.
MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Show Sells Out, Second Evening Of Rodgers & Hammerstein and Cole Photo
MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Show Sells Out, Second Evening Of Rodgers & Hammerstein and Cole Porter Added
With the performance on Friday, March 31 sold out, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series has added a second evening of music from Rodgers and Hammerstein and Cole Porter on Friday, April 28.
A Noise Withins Daring To Love Season Closes With THE BOOK OF WILL Photo
A Noise Within's Daring To Love Season Closes With THE BOOK OF WILL
A Noise Within's 'Daring to Love' season fittingly closes with a love letter - to William Shakespeare and a life in the theater. Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott co-direct The Book of Will, a comically outlandish but true story of love, loss and laughter by Lauren Gunderson.
West Coast Premiere of EVOLUTION OF A SONERO Comes to The LATC Photo
West Coast Premiere of EVOLUTION OF A SONERO Comes to The LATC
Sonero [noun]: an improvising lead singer in salsa music. Latino Theater Company in association with Chicago's UrbanTheater Company presents the West Coast premiere of Evolution of a Sonero, bringing the streets of the Bronx to The Los Angeles Theatre Center for a limited three-week engagement May 13 through May 28.

More Hot Stories For You


MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 Extends Through at The HudsonMUTANT OLIVE 2.0 Extends Through at The Hudson
March 29, 2023

The hilarious, heart-wrenching Mutant Olive 2.0 by writer/performer Mitch Hara (Smothered on Amazon Prime) has extended at the Hudson Theatres, where performances will continue every Tuesday through April 25.
MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Show Sells Out, Second Evening Of Rodgers & Hammerstein and Cole Porter AddedMUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Show Sells Out, Second Evening Of Rodgers & Hammerstein and Cole Porter Added
March 29, 2023

With the performance on Friday, March 31 sold out, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series has added a second evening of music from Rodgers and Hammerstein and Cole Porter on Friday, April 28.
A Noise Within's Daring To Love Season Closes With THE BOOK OF WILLA Noise Within's Daring To Love Season Closes With THE BOOK OF WILL
March 29, 2023

A Noise Within's 'Daring to Love' season fittingly closes with a love letter - to William Shakespeare and a life in the theater. Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott co-direct The Book of Will, a comically outlandish but true story of love, loss and laughter by Lauren Gunderson.
West Coast Premiere of EVOLUTION OF A SONERO Comes to The LATCWest Coast Premiere of EVOLUTION OF A SONERO Comes to The LATC
March 29, 2023

Sonero [noun]: an improvising lead singer in salsa music. Latino Theater Company in association with Chicago's UrbanTheater Company presents the West Coast premiere of Evolution of a Sonero, bringing the streets of the Bronx to The Los Angeles Theatre Center for a limited three-week engagement May 13 through May 28.
RuMBa Foundation Of Long Beach Pledges $540,000 To Fund Long Beach Symphony Family Concerts Through 2027RuMBa Foundation Of Long Beach Pledges $540,000 To Fund Long Beach Symphony Family Concerts Through 2027
March 29, 2023

Long Beach Symphony has announced the extraordinary support of the RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach with a pledge of $540,000. This tremendous gift will allow for two RuMBa Foundation Family Concerts per year, ensuring all children can attend for free through 2027.  
share