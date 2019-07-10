Lisa Donahey Returns to Feinstein's at Vitello's

What better way to celebrate a birthday than with music and friends. Add in a variety of songs spanning musical genres and eras everyone is sure to love, the best musicians around, talented guest singers and fun surprises and you have yourself one big party!

Stepping into the spotlight with an all-star band, Donahey will combine her impeccable and interpretive vocals, her masterful storytelling abilities with her engaging charismatic style inviting audiences to join the party!

Donahey has captivated fans throughout her native Southern California and beyond with critically acclaimed performances that tap into her passions for everything from classic Top 40 pop, R&B, rock, Great American Songbook and big band standards to musical theatre, country, novelty tunes, classical and even her own colorful mash-up style, "Jazzbaret."

Following her recent sold-out show "Jazzbaret," and other sold-out shows Upstairs at Vitello's, "Just a Broad and a Little Big Band," "A Summer Night of Soul" and "Christmas in Our Soul," Donahey brings her birthday bash concert to the new Feinstein's at Vitello's with a night full of music where you can experience her powerful vocals and song stylings, one-of-a-kind wit and humor, and be a part of the festivities!

The Berklee College of Music grad will touch upon some of her past works, as well, during the concert, with performances of songs from her previous two studio albums, including her homage to Broadway, "Takes on Broadway," as well as "She's Got It Covered," her cover album.

Night 1-Friday, July 19 the show will begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for dinner. Night 2-Sunday, July 21 the show will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. for dinner. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Blvd in Studio City.

All tickets for the performance are $25. Tickets for Night 1, Friday, July 19, are available for purchase in advance through https://feinsteinsatvitellos.ticketfly.com/e/lisa-donahey-s-birthday-bash-night--60611082379/. Tickets for Night 2, Sunday, July 21, are available for purchase in advance through https://feinsteinsatvitellos.ticketfly.com/e/lisa-donahey-s-birthday-bash-night--60611123502/ or by calling (818) 769-0905. For tickets purchased the day of the show, tickets will be $35.

Donahey will be back at Feinstein's at Vitellos on Sunday, September 22, 2019 debuting her new show "Songs in Key of She" -Sisters in Song as she share the stage with three other powerful and talented female singers.

For more information on Lisa Donahey and her upcoming "Birthday Bash Concert," visit www.lisadonahey.com. For more information about Feinstein's at Vitellos', visit www.vitellosrestaurant.com.





