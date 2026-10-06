Lingli Li to Perform at SYMPHONY OF HEART AND ART Benefit Concert
The performance will take place on October 17 at the RUSD Performing Arts Center.
After more than two decades as a professional vocalist and educator, Chinese tenor Lingli Li sees music as a way to connect people across languages, cultures, and different ways of experiencing the world.
That belief will take center stage on October 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., when Li performs at the second annual 'Symphony of Heart and Art' benefit concert at the RUSD Performing Arts Center in Rowland Heights, California.
Presented by Spectrum Dreams Music & Art Center, this year's concert is centered on the theme 'Celebrate Neurodiversity.' Bringing together vocalists, pianists, violinists, and artists from other disciplines, the event seeks to use music to encourage greater understanding, respect, and support for autistic children and their families.
For Li, participating in the concert represents an opportunity to bring together two important dimensions of his work: professional vocal artistry and service to the community.
At the October 17 concert, Li plans to perform 'The Best Future' (《最好的未来》), a song whose message reflects his hopes for the evening. Through the performance, he hopes to express respect for the diversity of human experience while also recognizing the parents, educators, therapists, caregivers, and professionals who accompany autistic children throughout their development.
The second annual 'Symphony of Heart and Art' benefit concert will bring together professional artists, autistic children and their families, and members of the Southern California community through a shared artistic experience.
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