Lingli Li to Perform at SYMPHONY OF HEART AND ART Benefit Concert

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After more than two decades as a professional vocalist and educator, Chinese tenor Lingli Li sees music as a way to connect people across languages, cultures, and different ways of experiencing the world.

That belief will take center stage on October 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., when Li performs at the second annual 'Symphony of Heart and Art' benefit concert at the RUSD Performing Arts Center in Rowland Heights, California.

Presented by Spectrum Dreams Music & Art Center, this year's concert is centered on the theme 'Celebrate Neurodiversity.' Bringing together vocalists, pianists, violinists, and artists from other disciplines, the event seeks to use music to encourage greater understanding, respect, and support for autistic children and their families.

For Li, participating in the concert represents an opportunity to bring together two important dimensions of his work: professional vocal artistry and service to the community.

At the October 17 concert, Li plans to perform 'The Best Future' (《最好的未来》), a song whose message reflects his hopes for the evening. Through the performance, he hopes to express respect for the diversity of human experience while also recognizing the parents, educators, therapists, caregivers, and professionals who accompany autistic children throughout their development.

The second annual 'Symphony of Heart and Art' benefit concert will bring together professional artists, autistic children and their families, and members of the Southern California community through a shared artistic experience.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 09 Hrs 03 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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