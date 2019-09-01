Line-up Announced For Rockwell's AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY

Fraser Entertainment Group's AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY will be back at LA's Rockwell Table and Stage with another new cast of performers. The celebration of the show tune songfest will take place on Tuesday, September 10th at 8PM (doors open at 6:30).

Scheduled to join Music Director/Master of Ceremonies Brad Ellis and Cabaret Artist/Producer Dianne Fraser are Susanne Blakeslee, David Burnham, Lucas Coleman, Robin DeLano, Anthony Gruppuso, John Tartaglia, and Tracie Thoms.

Follow this link for tickets and more information: https://www.showclix.com/event/an-evening-of-classic-broadway7hrihm4Vbz4p7B/pyos

Rockwell Table and Stage is located at 1714 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles 90027. Valet (behind the restaurant) and street parking available. Seating is fixed. Patrons will be assigned a seat but can adjust when purchasing online. It's an intimate venue with close seating quarters which tries to accommodate as many patrons as possible, so be prepared to make new friends. Please note that it may not be possible to change or combine parties once you've chosen your seats and purchased your tickets. While performances at Rockwell Table and Stage are not restricted to 21+, many shows include mature content, and patrons under the age of 21 are prohibited by law from sitting in certain areas of the venue. Subject to availability, tickets may also be available for purchase at the door.

Susanne Blakeslee: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, FORBIDDEN HOLLYWOOD, SPAMILTON. Disney's voice of "Cruella DeVil", "Cinderella's Stepmother", "Maleficent", "Snow White's Evil Queen" and "Hag", "Wanda", the mom, on FAIRLY ODDPARENTS); David Burnham (Broadway - "Fiyero" in WICKED, original cast THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA. National Tour - "Fabrizio" in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA (Helen Hayes Award and Garland Award as Best Actor), National Tour - replaced Donny Osmond in the title role in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, "Peter" in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, original Off-Broadway cast THE BEST IS YET TO COME - THE MUSIC OF CY COLEMAN, original cast SHOWSTOPPERS - Wynn Resort, Las Vegas, "Prince Eric" in THE LITTLE MERMAID - Musical Theatre West

Lucas Coleman: Regional - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, THE GRIFT, ACCOMPLICE - La Jolla Playhouse, SAIL AWAY. THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, IT'S SUPERMAN, SCROOGE IN LOVE - 42nd Street Moon, UMPO CLUELESS - Rockwell Table and Stage. Wrote and directed the immersive horror comedy BLOWFISH - Lyric Hyperion

Robin DeLano: National Tour - BRIGHT STAR, MAMMA MIA - Hollywood Bowl. Regional - SONG AND DANCE, A CHORUS LINE, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, HIGH FIDELITY, ZORRO, TICK, TICK, BOOM!, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. Garland Award for CLOSER THAN EVER. Award-winning Instagram sketch show GIRLS I AUDITION WITH

Anthony Gruppuso: Off-Broadway - "Joshua" in THE BABIES (co-lyricist). Regional - "Uncle Fester" in THE ADDAMS FAMILY - 3D Theatricals, "Milton Perry" in THE IMMIGRANT - WCJT, "Grumpy" in SNOW WHITE, AN ENCHANTING MUSICAL - Disneyland, three shows for Disney Cruise Lines)

John Tartaglia: Broadway -"Princeton" and "Rod" in the original cast of AVENUE Q (Tony Award nomination), "Lumière" in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, "Pinocchio" in the original cast of SHREK THE MUSICAL. Sesame Street puppeteer (at the age of 16), creator/executive producer/star of the Emmy-nominated JOHNNY AND THE SPRITES for Disney Junior. Stars as "Kip" on JIM HENSON'S WORD PARTY and "Hank" in JULIE'S GREENROOM (starring Dame Julie Andrews), both on Netflix. Director/creator of THE SECRET SILK - Princess Cruises, Director - National Tours of DINOSAUR TRAIN LIVE, SID THE SCIENCE KID LIVE, CLAUDIO QUEST (NY Musical Theatre Fest multi Award-winner)

Tracie Thoms: Broadway - FALSETTOS, STICK FLY, RENT, DROWNING CROW. Off-Broadway - WORKING, THE ANTIGONE PROJECT, LOST LAKE, THE EXONERATED, UP AGAINST THE WIND. Regional - THE OEDIPUS PLAYS - DC Shakespeare Theatre, A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Center Stage, JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - Missouri Rep, HAIR (Helen Hayes Award nomination). Film - THE WATCHER, EQUITY, ANNIE, LOOPER, SAFE HOUSE, RENT, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA. Television - TRUTH BE TOLD (Upcoming on Apple - Series Regular), THE FIRST, 9-1-1, THE GOOD DOCTOR, GREY'S ANATOMY, CRIMINAL MINDS, UnREAL, SEND ME (Emmy Award nomination), THE MINDY PROJECT, VEEP, SUITS, PRIVATE PRACTICE, COLD CASE (Series Regular).





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You