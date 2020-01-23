Linda Purl And Her Big Band Romance Set For Catalina Jazz Club In Hollywood & Martinis Above Fourth

Acclaimed actress and singer Linda Purl will bring her show Linda Purl and Her Big Band Romance to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Friday, February 7, and to Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego on Saturday, February 8, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents, Catalina, and Martinis. Purl will be joined by special guest Donny Most (Happy Days).

Linda Purl is well known for her work on the television series Homeland, True Blood, The Office, Matlock, and Happy Days. Her Broadway and off-Broadway credits include The Adventures of Tom Sawyer , Getting and Spending, and The Baby Dance. Regional stage credits include Romeo and Juliet, The Merchant of Venice, Hedda Gabler, The Real Thing, The Glass Menagerie, The Little Foxes, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Road to Mecca, A Doll's House, Dinner with Friends, The Year of Magical Thinking, Same Time, Next Year, The Miracle Worker, Little Murders, Copenhagen, Beyond Therapy, Love, Loss and What I Wore, Oliver!, Grease, The Threepenny Opera, and The King and I. Theatres at which she has appeared include Long Wharf, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Old Globe Cleveland Playhouse , Berkshire Theatre Festival, Laguna Playhouse , Berkeley Rep, Williamstown Theatre Festival , and more. She has recorded several solo CDs, most recently Midnight Caravan and Up Jumped Spring. Concert appearances have included Lincoln Center Jazz, Feinstein's (NYC), Naples Philharmonic, Crazy Coqs (London), Club Raye (Paris), and Satin Doll (Tokyo).





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You