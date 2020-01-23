Linda Purl And Her Big Band Romance Set For Catalina Jazz Club In Hollywood & Martinis Above Fourth
Acclaimed actress and singer Linda Purl will bring her show Linda Purl and Her Big Band Romance to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Friday, February 7, and to Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego on Saturday, February 8, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents, Catalina, and Martinis. Purl will be joined by special guest Donny Most (Happy Days).Big Band comes together with Linda Purl for a celebration of some of the extraordinary women who defined the classic big band sound and the songs they helped make famous. Under the musical direction of Tedd Firth, the show is an evening of homage to the likes of Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, and Rosemary Clooney. Featuring classic standards like My Romance, Pick Yourself Up, Come Rain or Come Shine, and Caravan, it conjures the thrilling legendary big band era of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Glenn Miller, and more. Linda Purl is well known for her work on the television series Homeland, True Blood, The Office, Matlock, and Happy Days. Her Broadway and off-Broadway credits include The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Getting and Spending, and The Baby Dance. Regional stage credits include Romeo and Juliet, The Merchant of Venice, Hedda Gabler, The Real Thing, The Glass Menagerie, The Little Foxes, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Road to Mecca, A Doll's House, Dinner with Friends, The Year of Magical Thinking, Same Time, Next Year, The Miracle Worker, Little Murders, Copenhagen, Beyond Therapy, Love, Loss and What I Wore, Oliver!, Grease, The Threepenny Opera, and The King and I. Theatres at which she has appeared include Long Wharf, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Old Globe, Mark Taper Forum, South Coast Repertory, Cleveland Playhouse, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Laguna Playhouse, Berkeley Rep, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and more. She has recorded several solo CDs, most recently Midnight Caravan and Up Jumped Spring. Concert appearances have included Lincoln Center Jazz, Feinstein's (NYC), Naples Philharmonic, Crazy Coqs (London), Club Raye (Paris), and Satin Doll (Tokyo). Admission at Catalina Jazz Club is $25-$50 with Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.chrisisaacsonpresents.com or www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399.