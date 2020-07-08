Liberate Artists Inc Announces Free Inclusive Digital Dance Program FORWARD MOVEMENT

Liberate Artists Inc., a benefit corporation, is removing economic barriers and calling for inclusion in the arts through Forward Movement, an interactive digital dance experience, and its' partnership with the 501c3 (pending) Always, Enough Foundation. Liberate Artists is an inclusive dance education movement that teaches self-compassion to kids, so they can practice compassion with each other. The rallying cry is "You Are Enough," and dancers of all races, all genders, all religions, all body types, and all ability levels, are embraced and supported at Liberate Artists.

Forward Movement is a free 4-day online digital dance experience held July 27 - July 30, 2020. Created as an online dance convention for kids ages 4-19 and their direct communities, participants will be taught self-compassion and inclusivity through dance and conversation so they can implement compassion and anti-racist foundations into their own communities. Registration is open and free for all dancers ages 4-19 and their parents, studio owners, and arts/dance educators. Participate and join the movement at LiberateArtists.online/register.

"Dance education is for all kids. Black kids, Brown kids, Indigenous kids, kids of different abilities, kids of all shapes and sizes, kids of all genders, all races, all religions, and backgrounds...dance is for all, " says Geri Brown, Liberate Artists CEO and founder of Always, Enough Foundation. "However, you won't see real inclusion when attending a typical dance convention or workshop. These spaces are not inclusive and are not for all. Inclusion is prohibited due to the economic barriers to access that keep families from participating. This gap, in economic freedom, affects many families but disproportionately denies black and brown students access."

Forward Movement features an all-star lineup of faculty and speakers including "So You Think You Can Dance" winner Lauren Froderman and "So You Think You Can Dance" all-star and Missy Elliott dancer, Comfort Fedoke. Students will learn from faculty who have danced and performed with artists such as Christina Aguilera, Normani, Janet Jackson, Cher, Will.I.AM, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, and have performed on Broadway, "World of Dance", the Oscars, the Tony Awards, and with the Radio City Rockettes.

