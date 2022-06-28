Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & Sunset Eclectico Present GUATETEAMA

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles, Sunset Ecléctico, The City of Los Angeles Board of Public Works, and the General Consulate of Guatemala in Los Angeles present GUATEAMA featuring Ishto Juevez, El Gordo, Yahaira Tubac and more

Part of Levitt LA's 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park

Reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting.

Ishto Juevez is a Guatemalan singer-songwriter who began his career performing on buses and in markets throughout Latin America and Europe. His discography includes the following albums: CHAPUZchapin (2013), ELE migrante (2014) y La Fortuna y sus lados B (2016), which was recorded in Los Angeles and co-produced by Gaby Moreno.

Ishto Juevez - TEDx Talk

https://youtu.be/9de7LY7NYmg

Ishto Jueves - "Bidimensional" (Live Performance)

https://youtu.be/rhNI4tba-hs.

El Gordo is a Guatemelan musician, actor, composer and ex-bassist of La Gran Calabaza. He has shared the stage with the likes of Jorge Drexler, Francisco Céspedes, Pablo Milanés, Gaby Moreno and Fernando Delgadillo. As a soloist, he has released three albums.

Yahaira Tubac, at just 12 years old, is one of the most lauded concerts pianists from Guatemala. Born in the town of Cruz Blanca of the Municipality of San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, she is a proud member of the Kaqchikel indigenous people and has performed with orchestras, chamber music ensembles and as a soloist. Some of the countries she has given concerts in include Guatemala, Chile, Nicaragua, Argentina, Uruguay and the United States. Her concert at the Levitt will be her debut West Coast performance.

Guateama, just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

July 17, 2022

4:00pm - 7:00pm

All programs are Free:

RSVP recommended for event updates: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/365070574917

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720

Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube channel, Facebook page & Twitch channel.

https://www.facebook.com/Levitt.LA/

https://www.twitch.tv/levittlosangeles

https://www.youtube.com/c/LevittLosAngeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

The Levitt Pavilion in Los Angeles is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and Levitt AMP concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities in America through free, live music in public spaces. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues are welcoming, inclusive destinations where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at Levitt Foundation: www.levitt.org

Social Media Channels:

FB/IG: @Levitt.LA /TW: @Levitt_LA