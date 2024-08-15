Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Presents AN EVENING WITH THE DO-OVER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) is celebrating its 17th annual concert series by presenting 10 world-class performances that are all free and open to everyone. The concerts will be held outdoors, under the stars, with the stunning backdrop of LA's skyline at MacArthur Park.

For 17 years, Levitt LA has been creating a sense of community through music. This summer, they will once again showcase the diverse cultural landscape of Los Angeles with a fantastic lineup of artists, transforming MacArthur Park into a vibrant and energized urban sonic oasis. The season runs from June 22 through August 31, 2024

The Do-Over

Since 2005, The Do-Over has established itself as the premier daytime event property and lifestyle series. This magical tropical daytime get-down has built a unique following thanks to the consistent vibe and music curation by founders Chris Haycock, Jamie Strong, and Aloe Blacc.

Over the years, The Do-Over has spread its fun-loving funky sounds across the world with a philosophy of keeping guests a mystery, encouraging attendees to leave all hype and expectations at home, while booking world-class talent. From disco to dancehall, hip-hop to house, and all styles in between, you can expect the unexpected at The Do-Over.

Karriem Riggins

Karriem Riggins, an American drummer, record producer, DJ, and rapper, was born in Detroit, Michigan.

Riggins, known for blending different genres seamlessly, has had a lasting impact on music. As a drummer, he has collaborated with legends like Donald Byrd and Milt Jackson. Additionally, as a producer, he has worked with hip-hop icons such as Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, The Roots, and Kanye West. His solo projects, like 'Alone Together,' showcase his innovative music production and ability to bridge different styles.

Riggins' talent has been recognized with prestigious accolades, such as the EMMY Award for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics for Common's 'Letter to the Free.' His contributions to Common's album 'Black America Again,' which featured performances at the White House as part of NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concerts' series, further solidified his reputation as a versatile and accomplished artist.

J.Rocc

One of the original turntablists, J. Rocc founded the Beat Junkies in 1992 with Melo-D and Rhettmatic, but has done just as much on his own as in a group setting. He began DJing in the mid-'80s with a California group named PSK.

The Beat Junkies

Providing music production for some of the industry's most notable recording artists, and touring the globe showcasing their unique DJ & musical artistry, the Beat Junkies have profoundly influenced the International DJ community since the early 90's.

Apart from their unique DJ skill set, the Beat Junkies are credited as pioneers and prolific taste makers, and continue to flourish in the modern day music industry. They are considered to be the best-rounded DJ crew in the world, and have consistently innovated new techniques and styles, earning them the respect of their peers and music enthusiasts everywhere.

