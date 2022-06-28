Levitt LA Presents TROPA MAGICA + MERIDIAN BROTHERS + SUBSUELO DJS

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Goethe-Institut Los Angeles and Subuselo present TROPA MAGICA + MERIDIAN BROTHERS + SUBSUELO DJS.

Part of Levitt LA's 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park

Reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting.

Tropa Magica out of East Los Angeles are a psychedelic cumbia punk duo. "The East L.A. duo made a name for themselves by combining alternative, grunge, and psychedelic rock with cumbia" - Spin.

Colombian guitarist and composer Eblis Alvarez started Meridian Brothers back in 1998 as a vehicle for his own experimental music. Over the years, the group has evolved into a five-piece band focused on re-interpreting all manners of Latin tropical styles with a strong psychedelic and experimental sensibility.

Subsuelo is a global bass crew from Los Angeles that brings together a borderless, genre-bending mix of retro-futuristic dance music from around the world. Named "Best Dance Party" by LA Weekly, Subsuelo started as a neighborhood house party in 2011 and eventually grew into a 10-member creative collective, featuring a diverse squad of instrumentalists, vocalists, dancers, photographers and visual artists.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

August 12, 2022

7:00pm - 10:00pm

All programs are Free:

RSVP recommended for event updates: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/363892220427

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720

Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube channel, Facebook page & Twitch channel.

https://www.facebook.com/Levitt.LA/

https://www.twitch.tv/levittlosangeles

https://www.youtube.com/c/LevittLosAngeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

The Levitt Pavilion in Los Angeles is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and Levitt AMP concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities in America through free, live music in public spaces. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues are welcoming, inclusive destinations where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at Levitt Foundation: www.levitt.org