Leslie Jordan to Host Actors Fund Gala Honoring Lily Tomlin

The Actors Fund is delighted to announce that Leslie Jordan will host the 23rd Annual Tony Awards Viewing Gala on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (3:30-9:00pm) at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Celebrating Broadway's Biggest Night in Los Angeles, this year's gala will honor Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Lily Tomlin with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement. The evening will feature red carpet arrivals, cocktail hour, gala dinner, live performances, silent auction, and the West Coast's exclusive live feed of the 2019 Tony Awards broadcast from New York City. Tickets are currently on sale at www.actorsfund.org/TonyGala2019. Individual tickets are $300 (limit six per person) and tables of 10 start at $3500.

Leslie Jordan is one of the most consistently recognizable faces in popular entertainment. An Emmy Award winner for his role as Beverley Leslie on NBC's "Will & Grace," he currently stars alongside comedy heavyweights Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence and David Alan Grier in the new FOX series "The Cool Kids." His defining role as "Brother Boy" in the cult film sensation "Sordid Lives" evolved into a well received prequel on the Logo Channel. As the celebrated author and star of his own HBO Special ("Leslie Jordan: My Trip Down The Pink Carpet"), Mr. Jordan is consistently sought after as a guest star on every imaginable form of episodic television. He enjoyed a star turn in the third season of FX's "American Horror Story" opposite Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson and Francis Conroy. His additional film credits include "The Help," "Southern Baptist Sissies" and "A Very Sordid Wedding." He enjoyed rapturous reviews for his original stage plays ("My Trip Down The Pink Carpet," "Stories I Can't Tell Mama," "Fruit Fly"), and for his off-Broadway musical theatre debut in "The Lucky Guy."

The Tony Awards live broadcast is made possible with the kind permission of CBS, Tony Awards Productions, The American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and DIRECTV.

For sponsorship and ticket inquiries, please contact Chester McCurry, Director of Special Events, at cmccurry@actorsfund.org or 323-330-2428.





