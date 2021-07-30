Leo Rising Theatre Co. Presents The New Works Short Play Festival Set For Next Month

Leo Rising Theatre Company presents The New Works 2021 Short Play Festival featuring seven new plays and seven directors all in one show! Each play is under 10 minutes. Playwrights include: Tomantha Sylvester, Yael McCue, Abe Zapata Jr., Lucy Gladstone, Steve Shade, Jovan Rodriguez, and Myah Daniels. Directors include: Caitlin Arndt, William Bremer, Sophie Goldstein, Mikey Mulhearn, Sherry Mandujano, Joseph Klink, and Myah Daniels.

The theme of this festival is human connection - How do we interact now? What will the future hold? How do we communicate? How do we lift other voices up? All seven plays are ten minutes each with a variety of comedy and drama. These new plays feature incredibly talented, veteran, and emerging playwrights and directors.

This play festival is one weekend only: August 20th, 21st and 22nd at the Art of Acting Studio in West Hollywood.

Featuring: Tomantha Sylvester, Zachary Doyle, Moselle Davis-Kaufman, Sean Cowhig, Luis Ángel Mondragón, Casey Cuellar, Sonny Felis, Janice Robinson, Ria Gaudioso, Mads Felder, Ajouraye Daviana, Dakota Kruz, Isaiah Alexander, Jairis Carter, Marcus Dawson, Marie DuPree, Samantha Brown Klenn Harrigan, and Héctor Zapata

Directed by Caitlin Arndt, William Bremer, Sophie Goldstein, Mikey Mulhearn, Sherry Mandujano, Joseph Klink, and Myah Daniels. Produced by Jenn O'Brien. Lighting Design by Raymond Jones. Light & Sound Tech by Rebekah Side. Company Artistic Director is Jenn O'Brien. Company Managing Director is Kristine Wheeler.

The New Works Short Play Festival runs Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are $10 and can be found at: https://shortplayfestival.brownpapertickets.com

The Art of Acting Studio is located at 1017 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, 90038. For more information, please contact Leo Rising Theatre Co. (leorisingtheatreco@gmail.com).