Legendary Illusionist Marvin Roy Passes Away

Illusionist Marvyn (aka Marvin) Roy, born Marvin Levy passed away this afternoon from a cerebral hemmorage.



Born Marvin Levy in April 1, 1925, internationally renowned magician Marvyn Roy set a standard for variety artists during a fifty-five career that spanned five continents.



His study of magic started at a young age and grew into a lifelong passion. At age fourteen, under the guidance of Ray Muse, Marvin was named Best Magician under the age of 21 at the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians convention in San Francisco.



Marvin was among the second wave of soldiers that landed on Normandy in 1944, and soon after was wounded and received the Purple Heart. The army decided that his talents were better suited to Special Services, so he was attached to a variety show that toured army camps. Following the war, he attended the Theater Arts Department at UCLA and began in earnest developing the unique magic act that would propel him to stardom around the world.



It was at The Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago that Marvin met a beautiful ice skater/rope spinner named Carol Williams, who would become his wife. Together they perfected the magic act based around light bulbs that became known as Artistry in Light. The spelling of his name was changed to Marvyn Roy and he became famous as Mr. Electric. For five decades Marvyn and Carol headlined showrooms and revue shows around the world; The Lido de Paris, The London Palladium, Gorky Park in Moscow, The Latin Quarter in New York, Radio City Music Hall, and numerous venues in Las Vegas including the Stardust, MGM Grand, Frontier, Desert Inn, and Tropicana hotels. Their television credits include The Ed Sullivan Show, Merv Griffin Show, The Hollywood Palace, The Tonight Show, and dozens more all over the world.



Marvyn's professionalism and generosity inspired a new generation of young magicians. In retirement, there was nothing he enjoyed more than watching one of his boys performing in front of an enthusiastic audience. Marvyn and Carol retired to La Quinta, California in 1997 where Carol passed away in 2009. At ninety-five years of age, Marvyn left us on Wednesday, July 1st at 3:10pm.



Survivors include Dale Hindman, his daughters Tiffany and Michele and their husbands, his step-son Larry Lang and granddaughters Mallory and Lindsey and their husbands, and his Great Granddaughter Blake, and thousands of friends and admirers.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dai Vernon Foundation, Inc (11333 Moorpark St, #22, North Hollywood, Ca 91602)

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You