Lea DeLaria Live In Concert Announced At CAP UCLA

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Lea DeLaria Live In Concert on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and The Theatre at Ace Hotel box office.

Lea DeLaria aka "Big Boo" will perform a variety of songs including a few from her latest album House of David: delaria+bowie=jazz. Famously known for her television persona, DeLaria was a singer first, with a decades-spanning career and plenty of accolades to boot. With a performance style described as "loud and brassy", DeLaria brings her high energy genius to the stage and delivers a supremely hard-hitting entertaining show.

A three-time, SAG Award-winning, stand-out as Carrie "Big Boo" Black in the Netflix hit series Orange Is the New Black, DeLaria holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on American television. DeLaria has had countless roles portraying everything from Police Lieutenants to PE Teachers and of course, the lesbian who inappropriately hits on straight women.

DeLaria received Obie & Theater World Awards and a Drama Desk nomination for her portrayal as Hildy in The Public Theatre's revival of On The Town, an Ovation nomination for The Boys From Syracuse, and has played both Eddie and Dr. Scott in the gender-bending Broadway musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show. DeLaria can be seen as 'Queenie' in the upcoming Hulu series Reprisal opposite Abigail Spencer and Rodrigo Santoro. The series is set to be released on Hulu on Friday, December 6th.





