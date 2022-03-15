Lauren Zakrin, John Battagliese & More to Take Part in BROADWAY AT THE BOURBON ROOM

"Broadway at The Bourbon Room" is a new, monthly musical cabaret in Hollywood showcasing Broadway's best talent and celebrating the songs, stories, and stars of Broadway. Each month will feature a different musical theme for Broadway at the Bourbon Room. This month's theme is "Send in the Sondheim," a night celebrating and honoring the late Stephen Sondheim in collaboration with Geffen Playhouse. Attendees can sing along to their favorite Sondheim songs, be moved by his genius work, and enjoy show-stopping performances by Broadway and LA's best. Tickets are $15-$25, the show starts at 7:00 PM, and doors open at 5:00 PM. www.BroadwayAtThe.com.

Broadway at The Bourbon Room is hosted by Marisa Matthews, (ROCK OF AGES Hollywood, BAZ: STAR CROSSED LOVE, EVITA San Diego Rep, FROZEN LIVE AT THE HYPERION), music directed by Benet Braun (MD for GROUNDLINGS, CABARET National Tour, and GENTLEMENS GUIDE Tuacahn) , and produced by Marisa Matthews and Ashley Moniz (1st National Tours of KINKY BOOTS, SISTER ACT, 9 TO 5, and LEGALLY BLONDE). The March 28th cabaret will feature performances by John Battagliese (CRUEL INTENTIONS, BAZ, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE!), Jay Donnell (THE COLOR PURPLE National Tour, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND National Tour, MAMMA MIA + SOUTH PACIFIC Hollywood Bowl), Kelley Dorney (GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE at 3DT, Tuachan and The Gateway, A TALE OF TWO CITIES PBS Special, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT Musical Theatre West), Tal Fox (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Greenway Court Theater, MAX & RUBY National Tour, KISS ME KATE), Linda Griffin (Original Broadway Companies of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE and SOMETHING ROTTEN, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST LA company, THE PROM on NETFLIX), Grasan Kingsberry (ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Broadway, THE COLOR PURPLE Original Broadway Cast, AIDA Broadway, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Broadway, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL Broadway), Arvin Lee (ASSASINS East West Players, VEEP on HBO, LIFE IN PIECES on CBS, FAMILY STYLE on HBOMax), Travis Leland (MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Wallis Annenberg, TheatreWorks: PRINCE OF EGYPT and PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, FOREVER PLAID I.C.T.), Justine Rafael (NICKEL MINES - ACT of Connecticut, CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS CONCERT SERIES), Mark Reis (FOSSE Broadway, CHICAGO 1st National Tour, FROZEN LIVE AT THE HYPERION, THE PROM on NETFLIX), Krystle Simmons (I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE, THE ANDREWS BROTHERS Musical Theatre West, Voiceover work for National Geographic, GOOGLE, HALLMARK, and more), and Lauren Zakrin (HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway/SF company, NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Original Broadway Cast, Sherry in closing cast of ROCK OF AGES Broadway, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, National Tours of: GREASE, WICKED, and LEGALLY BLONDE).

The mission of "Broadway at The Bourbon Room" is to preserve the caliber of a Broadway cabaret and inject it into the glamorous LA theater scene, while providing a performance space where celebrities and up-and-coming theater artists share their sensational vocal abilities, mingle among creative peers, and indulge in a shared theatrical nightlife experience. Where OPPORTUNITY meets COMMUNITY.

"With a different musical theme happening each month, drop in-celebrity guests/performances, and our post-show ENCORE! open-mic piano bar hosted by Peter Allen Vogt (GRUMPY OLD MEN La Mirada, THE PRINCESS DIARIES, HANNAH MONTANA), there will always be something exciting and new to experience," says "Broadway at the Bourbon Room" Co-Producer, Marissa Matthews.

In addition to the show, "Broadway at the Bourbon Room" recently launched their original collaborative sponsorship series, The L.A. Theatre Spotlight, which provides the opportunity to collaborate with a local Los Angeles Theatre each show and highlight, acknowledge, and celebrate their accomplishments on our stage! Their first collaboration and L.A. Theatre Spotlight this month is The Geffen Playhouse.

Happening at Hollywood's premiere new hangout, The Bourbon Room Hollywood, an 8,000 square-foot bar and nightlife lounge connected to a 250-seat theater featuring a full-service menu of fine dining, craft cocktails, wines, decked out from floor to ceiling in glamorous rock n' roll style.

What to expect every show:

MAINSTAGE SHOW

Show-stopping musical performances

A hand-selected cast of new performers

A different musical theme for a diverse experience

Full restaurant / bar for dinner & cocktails • Surprise celebrity guest appearances

Purchase of ticket necessary

ENCORE! After-Show

Spontaneous musical performances Group sing-alongs and games

Interactive audience participation Roasting and toasting by comedian host

Discover new talent / mingle w/ creatives

Open to the public/ no ticket required

Projected show schedule:

Monday, March 28th - Send in the SONDHEIM an evening of music celebrating the works of Stephen Sondheim in collaboration with Geffen Playhouse

Monday, April 25th - cabaretSIXNINE, a sensationally sexy night showcasing songs from the hit musicals: CABARET, SIX, NINE, & more.

Monday, May 30th - Just DUet Iconic musical theatre duos

Monday, June 27th - Pride Celebration! A huge celebration of all LGTBQ+ shows

Monday, July 25th - Jukebox Musicals shows that fill Broadway stages with music by bands and about pop artists

Monday, August 29th - Musical Theatre HISTORY sing through the decades of musical theatre starting with Broadway's first show in 1866 to the present day pop.

Tickets are available HERE.