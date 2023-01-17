Lauren Patten, Ciara Renee, and More Will Lead THE LONELY FEW at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its world premiere musical The Lonely Few, with book by Rachel Bonds (Sundown, Yellow Moon; Michael & Edie), music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing, Galileo), and directed by Trip Cullman (Choir Boy, Significant Other) and Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). The Lonely Few is produced in association with FourthWall Theatrical (This American Wife, Jagged Little Pill).

The cast includes Joshua Close (Fargo, Solace) as Adam; Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!, Hadestown) as Dylan; Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, Fun Home) as Lila; Ciara Renée (Frozen, Waitress) as Amy; Helen J Shen (Man of God, Hair) as JJ; and Thomas Silcott (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk, Becky Nurse of Salem) as Paul.

Previews for The Lonely Few begin Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Lila (Lauren Patten, Tony Award winner for Jagged Little Pill) is getting by in her Kentucky hometown-scanning groceries at the Save-A-Lot, caring for her erratic brother, and living for Friday nights, when she plays a gig with her band The Lonely Few. And that's enough. Or she thought it was, until Amy, an established musician ragged from the road, passes through and offers her a shot at something much, much bigger. But is Lila ready for the life she never dared to imagine? A world premiere musical by Zoe Sarnak and Rachel Bonds, The Lonely Few is a love story between two women searching for a sense of home.

The Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater will be converted into "Paul's Joint," a Kentucky dive bar replete with table seating, couches and barstools, in addition to traditional theater seats, setting the stage for an immersive musical theater experience for audience members.

This play was commissioned as part of the Geffen Playhouse's New Play Development Program thanks to the generosity of Sandra Krause and William Fitzgerald. Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.