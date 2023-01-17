Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lauren Patten, Ciara Renee, and More Will Lead THE LONELY FEW at Geffen Playhouse

Previews for The Lonely Few begin Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Lauren Patten, Ciara Renee, and More Will Lead THE LONELY FEW at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its world premiere musical The Lonely Few, with book by Rachel Bonds (Sundown, Yellow Moon; Michael & Edie), music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing, Galileo), and directed by Trip Cullman (Choir Boy, Significant Other) and Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). The Lonely Few is produced in association with FourthWall Theatrical (This American Wife, Jagged Little Pill).

The cast includes Joshua Close (Fargo, Solace) as Adam; Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!, Hadestown) as Dylan; Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, Fun Home) as Lila; Ciara Renée (Frozen, Waitress) as Amy; Helen J Shen (Man of God, Hair) as JJ; and Thomas Silcott (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk, Becky Nurse of Salem) as Paul.

Previews for The Lonely Few begin Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Lila (Lauren Patten, Tony Award winner for Jagged Little Pill) is getting by in her Kentucky hometown-scanning groceries at the Save-A-Lot, caring for her erratic brother, and living for Friday nights, when she plays a gig with her band The Lonely Few. And that's enough. Or she thought it was, until Amy, an established musician ragged from the road, passes through and offers her a shot at something much, much bigger. But is Lila ready for the life she never dared to imagine? A world premiere musical by Zoe Sarnak and Rachel Bonds, The Lonely Few is a love story between two women searching for a sense of home.

The Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater will be converted into "Paul's Joint," a Kentucky dive bar replete with table seating, couches and barstools, in addition to traditional theater seats, setting the stage for an immersive musical theater experience for audience members.

This play was commissioned as part of the Geffen Playhouse's New Play Development Program thanks to the generosity of Sandra Krause and William Fitzgerald. Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.




Oscar-nominated Andy Garcia Will Perform One Night Only At Catalina Jazz Club Photo
Oscar-nominated Andy Garcia Will Perform One Night Only At Catalina Jazz Club
Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-award winning musician ANDY GARCIA will perform at Hollywood's iconic Jazz club, the Catalina Jazz Club alongside his orchestra CineSon All Stars on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Theatre Of NOTE to Present World Premiere of NIMROD Starring Kirsten Vangsness in February Photo
Theatre Of NOTE to Present World Premiere of NIMROD Starring Kirsten Vangsness in February
Theatre of NOTE will start the new year with the World Premiere of Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) starring as “Nimrod” in the world premiere of NIMROD by Phinneas Kiyomura and directed by Alina Phelan. 
Carolyn Hennesy to Join Nelson Aspen for LA Cabaret Shows Photo
Carolyn Hennesy to Join Nelson Aspen for LA Cabaret Shows
Nelson Aspen has announced that Carolyn Hennesy will join him on stage March 9 at The Gardenia and March 10 at El Cid. Nelson Aspen will be celebrating the launch of his new book, 'Your Home is Your Castle: Live Like an A-Lister in a Post Pandemic World,' with a new cabaret show appropriately titled 'Welcome Home.' 
BroadStage to Present AN EVENING WITH LUCIA MICARELLI in February Photo
BroadStage to Present AN EVENING WITH LUCIA MICARELLI in February
BroadStage will present An Evening with Lucia Micarelli for one night of a wide range of music at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.

More Hot Stories For You


Theatre Of NOTE to Present World Premiere of NIMROD Starring Kirsten Vangsness in FebruaryTheatre Of NOTE to Present World Premiere of NIMROD Starring Kirsten Vangsness in February
January 14, 2023

Theatre of NOTE will start the new year with the World Premiere of Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) starring as “Nimrod” in the world premiere of NIMROD by Phinneas Kiyomura and directed by Alina Phelan. 
Photos: Breaking With Tradition Productions Presents The World Premiere of BROTHERS PLAYPhotos: Breaking With Tradition Productions Presents The World Premiere of BROTHERS PLAY
January 13, 2023

Breaking With Tradition Productions has announced the world premiere of Brothers Play by Matthew Doherty. Directed by James Eckhouse, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling, and Jamie Wollrab.
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents SELLING KABUL By Sylvia KhouryEnsemble Theatre Company Presents SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
January 13, 2023

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) begins the new year with the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the suspenseful thriller, SELLING KABUL, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas.
Award-Winning Artist's Solo Play RESILIENT AF! Announced At Whitefire TheatreAward-Winning Artist's Solo Play RESILIENT AF! Announced At Whitefire Theatre
January 13, 2023

Solo theater writer/performer/director, KAMAKSHI HART's new show, RESILIENT AF: Rising to the Occasion!, which wowed audiences at the most recent Hollywood Fringe Festival, comes to the Whitefire Theatre next month as an official selection of Solofest 2023, the largest solo theater festival on the West Coast.
New Comedy HAPPY BIRTHDAY MCKENNA to Open at The Hudson Backstage Theatre in MarchNew Comedy HAPPY BIRTHDAY MCKENNA to Open at The Hudson Backstage Theatre in March
January 13, 2023

It's time to dig up some family secrets: Critically-acclaimed writer/director Steve Silverman debuts his first new work in 19 years with 'Happy Birthday McKenna,' a dark new comedy.
share