Latinx THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Hosts Talk Back With Holocaust Survivor Gabriella Karin

Stan Zimmerman, director of the LatinX "The Diary of Anne Frank", will moderate a Talk Back immediately following the Thursday October 24 7:30pm performance. This production had successful runs at the Dorie Theatre/Complex Hollywood in September 2018 and then again in January and February of 2019. After two limited encore performances this week in Beverly Hills, producer Howard Blank brings the company to Vancouver, Canada to be a part of the 2019 Chutzpah Festival November 6-9.

Gabriella Karin, a Holocaust survivor, is dedicated to educating young people in schools, at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, and the Museum of Tolerance. She has been invited to schools, synagogues, youth camps, and many other events to help students to students to understand the history of the Holocaust so it should not repeat again.

Zimmerman is a writer/director/producer and has worked on such classic TV series as "The Golden Girls", "Roseanne" and "Gilmore Girls". This current production of "The Diary of Anne Frank" is produced by Pop-Up Playhouse, Anne Kathryn Parma, Tracey Rooney and Wilson Cruz. Danny Pardo and Mariangelica Cuervo join original cast members Emiliano Torres, Tasha Dixon, Raquenel, Keith Coogan, Grace Campos, David Gurrola, Rebecca Asquino and Genesis Ochoa as Anne Frank. Rounding out the cast are "Gilmore Girls" alums, Alan Loayza and Aris Alvarado.

The play runs for only 2 special encores performances Thursday October 24 @7:30pm and a student matinee Friday October 25 @10:30am. Both shows will be at Temple Emanuel Auditorium at 8844 Burton Way in Beverly Hills, California 90211. Tickets/info: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4273322

For tickets to the Chutzpah Festival!, please contact www.chutpahfestival.com





