Latino Theater Company brings Spanish Performance Artist Marta Carrasco to L.A. in PERRA DE NADIE

Latino Theater Company presents Spanish dancer, choreographer and performance artist Marta Carrasco in Perra de Nadie ("Nobody's Bitch"). In the deepest part of everyone, where the underworld of vulnerability, madness, tenderness and fragility exist, lives Lili and her night watchmen, and her endearing vastness blooms.

Marta Carrasco's highly original creations, influenced by artists such as Mary Wigman, Martha Graham and Pina Bausch, are characterized by an expressionist and grotesque aesthetic and are performed without dialogue. The topics she deals with illuminate the darkness and imperfection of humanity.

Performances run June 15 - June 26.

WHERE:

The Los Angeles Theatre Center

514 S. Spring Street

Los Angeles CA 90013

Tickets: (213) 489-0994 or www.latinotheaterco.org

