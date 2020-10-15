Latino Theater Company Streams Production Of A MEXICAN TRILOGY: PART 3: CHARITY

A Mexican Trilogy is the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle's Ted Schmitt Award.

The Latino Theater Company presents an archival video showing of Part 3 of Evelina Fernández's acclaimed trilogy. The final chapter in the story of the Morales family takes place in 2005 Los Angeles following the death of Pope John Paul II.

Filled with music, humor and a pinch of magical realism, A Mexican Trilogy is the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle's Ted Schmitt Award and is published by Samuel French.

Streaming Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Oct. 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

A follow-up, online conversation with the artists will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and stream for 10 days. Streaming at www.thelatc.org/.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You