Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Latino Theater Company Streams Archival Recording Of HOME

Article Pixel

The production will stream Sept. 22 – Oct 1.

Sep. 17, 2020  

Latino Theater Company Streams Archival Recording Of HOME

Latino Theater Company streams archival recording of 'Home,' written and performed by Nancy Ma. Streaming at thelatc.org for 10 days: Sept. 22 - Oct 1.

Home - An archival video presentation of last season's Latino Theater Company production of writer/performer Nancy Ma's coming-of-age tale about growing up sandwiched between two cultures. Desperately seeking approval from her Chinese Toisan immigrant family, Nancy journeys away from her home in New York City's Chinatown in search of the American Dream - only to learn that you can only find "home" when you accept where you come from.

Streaming Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Join Nancy Ma and Geoffrey Rivas for a follow-up, online conversation on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, which will stream for 10 days.

Streaming at www.thelatc.org/.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • WATCH: Karen Olivo Sings 'It Won't Be Long Now' from IN THE HEIGHTS - Concert Now Available On Demand!
  • VIDEO: Watch NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 8
  • 9 Judy Kuhn Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Julie Halston's Birdland Concert!