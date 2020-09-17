The production will stream Sept. 22 – Oct 1.

Latino Theater Company streams archival recording of 'Home,' written and performed by Nancy Ma. Streaming at thelatc.org for 10 days: Sept. 22 - Oct 1.

Home - An archival video presentation of last season's Latino Theater Company production of writer/performer Nancy Ma's coming-of-age tale about growing up sandwiched between two cultures. Desperately seeking approval from her Chinese Toisan immigrant family, Nancy journeys away from her home in New York City's Chinatown in search of the American Dream - only to learn that you can only find "home" when you accept where you come from.

Streaming Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Join Nancy Ma and Geoffrey Rivas for a follow-up, online conversation on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, which will stream for 10 days.



Streaming at www.thelatc.org/.

