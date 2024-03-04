Latino Theater Company Reveals 2024 Spring Season Featuring Two World Premieres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



L.A.’s Latino Theater Company has unveiled its 2024 Spring Season. The three productions will open back-to-back, then run concurrently Thursdays through Sundays during the month of May. All performances take place at TheLos Angeles Theatre Center, a five-theater complex in downtown L.A. known informally as The LATC.



Kicking off the season on May 4and continuing through June 2 in the Lupe Ontiveros Cinema Center (Theater 2 of the complex) will be the world premiere of Ghost Waltz by Oliver Mayer (Blade to the Heat, Members Only). Developed in Latino Theater Company’s Circle of Imaginistas playwriting group, this new play is a boldly original recovery of Juventino Rosas, one of Mexico’s most significant composers — an Indigenous musician whose life story has gone untold and whose works have been attributed to Europeans. Following Rosas from his father’s early death to his friendship with ragtime genius Scott Joplin, Mayer mixes music, magic, drama, passion, spirituality and dance in a celebration that explores the lives of people of color during the emerging Americas of the late 19th century and their ghostlike impact on our own lives today. Alberto Barboza directs.



Next up, May 11 through June 9 in the Tom Bradley Theatre (Theater 1) is American Mariachi, written by José Cruz González and featuring original music arrangements by Cynthia Reifler Flores. Latino Theater Company’s Jose Luis Valenzuela directs this big-hearted, feel-good comedy with live music about familia, amor and tradición. It’s the 1970s and women can’t be mariachis…or can they? Lucha spends her days caring for her mother and yearning for more. Defying expectations, Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates and take up instruments. A loving gesture for a mother becomes much more as the young women dream big and embrace the transcendent power of music.



Finally, running May 18 through June 16 in Theater 3, is the world premiere of Mix-Mix: The Filipino Adventures of a German Jewish Boy by Boni B. Alvarez. Latino Theater Company joins forces with Playwrights’ Arena to present Alvarez’s epic World War II play inspired by the true-life experiences of Ralph J. Preiss. Directed by Playwrights’ Arena artistic director Jon Lawrence Rivera, Mix-Mix tells the coming-of-age tale of 13-year-old Rudy Preissman, who escapes Nazi Germany at the age of nine with his family to find safety in the Philippines. Their tropical refuge is upended when Japan invades the islands, forcing the family and their Filipino friends to hide in the heights and depths of sacred Mount Banahao.



Following the Spring Season, Latino Theater Company’s free, five-week Summer Youth Conservatory for high school students will return June 23 through July 27; applications are now being accepted at latinotheaterco.org/conservatory.



Looking ahead, the Fall Season will see the world premiere of God Will Do the Rest by Nicholas Pilapil in a second co-production (following the success of This Is Not a True Story in 2023) with Asian American theater collective Artists at Play (August 31 through September 29), as well as a second Circle of Imaginistas-developed production, title and dates TBA. On Saturday, Oct. 5, Latino Theater Company’s 17th anniversary Gala will honor California Speaker Emeritus Anthony Rendon; actor and producer Dan Guerrero; and Chicana artivista and lead singer of Grammy-winning rock band Quetzal, Martha Gonzalez. Encuentro 2024, a 10th-anniversary celebration of Latino Theater Company’s historic National Encuentro Latina/o/x theater festival, will take place October 24 to November 10; applications are now being accepted at latinotheaterco.org/encuentro. On Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, the company brings back its free holiday spectacular La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantz, performed annually at downtown L.A.’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.