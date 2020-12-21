Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Latino Theater Company Extends Viewing Access to LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN

You can now watch La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin through December 31.

Dec. 21, 2020  

Latino Theater Company Extends Viewing Access to LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN

L.A.'s Latino Theater Company is extending free access to archival video of its signature holiday pageant, La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, through Dec. 31.

Starring renowned opera singer Suzanna Guzmán as the Virgin, Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, and featuring over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community, La Virgen is the City of L.A.'s largest theatrical holiday production.

Until this year, the company has produced this epic holiday show annually at Downtown L.A.'s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Over the years, since 2002, tens of thousands have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531.

Adapted for the stage by Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th century text The Nican Mopohua and performed in Spanish with English subtitles.

To view La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, go to www.thelatc.org/lavirgen.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Adam Pascal Sings a LES MISERABLES Medley As Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
  • 13 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS!
  • Kelli O'Hara, Wayne Brady, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and More Join The Seth Concert Series in January 2021