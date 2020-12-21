Latino Theater Company Extends Viewing Access to LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN

L.A.'s Latino Theater Company is extending free access to archival video of its signature holiday pageant, La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, through Dec. 31.

Starring renowned opera singer Suzanna Guzmán as the Virgin, Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, and featuring over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community, La Virgen is the City of L.A.'s largest theatrical holiday production.

Until this year, the company has produced this epic holiday show annually at Downtown L.A.'s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Over the years, since 2002, tens of thousands have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531.

Adapted for the stage by Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th century text The Nican Mopohua and performed in Spanish with English subtitles.