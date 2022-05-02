Last Call Theatre Presents SIGNALS, a Sci-Fi Immersive Experience at The Hollywood Fringe Festival

This June, Last Call Theatre, a new immersive theatre company based in Los Angeles, presents Signals at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Signals is a sci-fi immersive experience where the audience will have a direct impact on the outcome of every performance. With several changing and branching paths for audiences to explore, each performance will be totally unique.

Signals takes audience members into a sci-fi research station known as Site 00013, filled with anomalous artifacts and beings from other dimensions contained by a covert research group known as The Foundation. During this event, participants will discover the fate of lost researchers, the rage of contained creatures, and make hard choices regarding the fate of this base of researchers.

Not only are there multiple completely different endings based on the audience interactions throughout the show, but also individual characters' fates depend on the choices the audience makes. Signals invites participants into a world where they are not just mere observers, they have active control over the narrative.

"Our goal with the show, like all of our shows, is to make the audience feel important," says creative lead Jacob Zorehkey. "To make them the centerfold of the narrative that they experience. Our show revolves around the decisions that the audience makes. Whether they choose to play the hero or the villain or something in between, it is only through their actions that the stories of this world resolve."

Much of the production team and cast of Signals are returning as Fringe Veterans, having worked on the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Ascend: When Myths Fall, Heroes Rise, which won an "Encore Producers Award," and played to rave reviews. Signals is directed by Alexander Whitover. The production team is helmed by creative lead Jacob Zorehkey with producers Ashley Busenlener, Nick Griffith, and Sabrina Sonner. The cast features 16 ensemble members that make up Site 00013's admin team, research team, security, and the monsters contained at the site. The cast includes Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, Olivia Crews, Michael DiNardo, Kale Hinthorn, Liviera Lim, Ian Melamed, Naomi Melville, Byron Monterroso, Alexander Panagos, Jason Pollak, Philip Saguil, Haven Schneider, Michaela Skaribas, Mikey Takla, and Evan Wank.

The audience is immersed in the world from the moment they buy their tickets. Each audience member will receive a correspondence from The Foundation, recruiting them as a new agent being sent into Site 00013 to test their capabilities. They will take a short aptitude test to determine which sector of Site 00013 they will be assigned to: admin, research, security or d-class personnel, which will determine what abilities they have during the event.

Signals performs 12 times throughout the month of June, with preview on Saturday, June 4th and opening on Thursday, June 9th. Signals performs at Thymele Arts at 5481 Santa Monica Blvd. Ticket prices range from $30-$35. Tickets and more information on the show can be found on the Hollywood Fringe Festival site at http://hff22.co/7406

About Last Call Theatre

Last Call Theatre is a LA-based immersive theatre company that specializes in creating highly interactive and engaging worlds for audiences to explore. Signals is its first performance at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. You can follow Last Call Theatre on Facebook and Instagram @lastcalltheatre and TikTok @site_00013 to learn more.

Originally hailing from the deserts of Arizona, Alexander Whitover gave up his cowboy boots and migrated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. An alumnus of the University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts, Alexander's directing credits include productions of God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, and the debut production of Reginald and Gunderson Learn to Live by Michael Warker. No stranger to the world of immersive theatre, he has written and creatively designed for Alterea Inc.'s Rotary International Angel City Celebration and Ascend: When Myths Fall Heroes Rise, which performed at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2019. Currently, he serves as Alterea Inc.'s Artistic Director. When not in the world of stage or screen, Alexander's pastimes include reading fantasy novels, playing soccer, and stressing about current events.

Jacob Zorehkey is an immersive theater creator who has a passion for all things sci-fi and fantasy. Originally hailing from the Midwest, he is an alumnus of USC's School of Dramatic Arts and has been creating in the immersive world since 2016. He has created, produced and acted in a variety of immersive shows, including Ascend: When Myths Fall, Heroes Rise, Alohomora, and Agents of Influence. During quarantine he spent his time teaching others how to perform immersive work. When he isn't diving into the theatrical world he enjoys DnD, video games and exploring the mythos of religion.