Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Larry Cedar Stars In Franz Kafka's THE TRIAL At Good Naked Diary

The works in this exhibition center around Larry Cedar's performance of this text. They draw upon the surreal and brooding nature of a continued search for answers.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Larry Cedar Stars In Franz Kafka's THE TRIAL At Good Naked Diary

Good Naked Gallery presents THE TRIAL, a group exhibition featuring works by Nick Aguayo, Rachel Domm, Barry Hazard, Katie Hector, Natalja Kent, John Kilduff, Jeremy Shockley, and Joey Weiss

Exhibition opening on Friday, February 10th from 7-9pm with Larry Cedar's one-man performance of Kafka's THE TRIAL at 8pm, with the exhibition running through March 5th by appointment only.

As Colyer highlights in his introduction to this adaptation, The Trial was written during the opening months of the First World War. "...the world [Kafka] described was being forged by the years of extreme violence - Europe would become a place where millions would be arrested and executed without having done anything wrong; where law would serve as a cover for murder; and where fear was all-pervasive."

And yet Kafka's self-proclaimed "talent for portraying [his] dreamlike inner life has thrust all other matters into the background." The Trial reveals a personal response that pulls at a familiar nagging fear, frustration, anxiety toward a potential loss of control and lack of ability to renegotiate one's agency within a sea of absurd rituals and hollow protocol.

The works in this exhibition center around Larry Cedar's performance of this text. They draw upon the surreal and brooding nature of a continued search for answers. They express the mundane and the fluid in their material and imagery.

Howard Colyer's adaptation of The Trial was first performed at the Jack Studio Theater in south-east London August 2016. Larry Cedar and Howard Colyer began their collaboration when Cedar set to record and broadcast his performance of Colyer's translation of Kafka's Letter to My Father during lockdown in June 2020. Cedar has since produced staged recordings of Kafka's The Burrow and The Hunger Artist, all based on adaptations by Colyer and directed by his wife, Pamela Cedar.

For more information please contact info@goodnakedgallery.com




Photos: Unique Coalition Launches Catch Up California Campaign At Rally To Fund Performing Photo
Photos: Unique Coalition Launches 'Catch Up California' Campaign At Rally To Fund Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund
An unusual coalition of management and labor launched a kick-off event on Friday, January 27 to secure budgeting for SB 1116, the groundbreaking arts funding bill that passed the state legislature and was signed into law last year, but remains unfunded in the most recent budget.
The Road Theatre Company Now Accepting Submissions for 14th Annual SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FEST Photo
The Road Theatre Company Now Accepting Submissions for 14th Annual SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL
The Road Theatre Company's submission process is now open for new material to be considered for their upcoming playwrights festival. 
California Premiere Of Lucas Hnaths THE THIN PLACE to be Presented at Echo Theater Company Photo
California Premiere Of Lucas Hnath's THE THIN PLACE to be Presented at Echo Theater Company
Abigail Deser directs the California premiere of The Thin Place by Obie Award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath, running March 18 through April 24 at Atwater Village Theatre.
YOGANANDANCE Returns This Weekend Photo
YOGANANDANCE Returns This Weekend
YOGANANDANCE - The immersive show is to revitalize the heart of Los Angeles in the Arts District. YOGANANDANCE goal is to unite the local businesses and local communities weekly for a Sunday gathering to sing, pray, eat, and get together in the spirit of peace. The event will also strive to help the local underprivileged with the support of local businesses, Hi Bakery, Hanks, AMP Lofts, and many others.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Unique Coalition Launches 'Catch Up California' Campaign At Rally To Fund Performing Arts Equitable Payroll FundPhotos: Unique Coalition Launches 'Catch Up California' Campaign At Rally To Fund Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund
February 2, 2023

An unusual coalition of management and labor launched a kick-off event on Friday, January 27 to secure budgeting for SB 1116, the groundbreaking arts funding bill that passed the state legislature and was signed into law last year, but remains unfunded in the most recent budget.
The Road Theatre Company Now Accepting Submissions for 14th Annual SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVALThe Road Theatre Company Now Accepting Submissions for 14th Annual SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL
February 2, 2023

The Road Theatre Company's submission process is now open for new material to be considered for their upcoming playwrights festival. 
California Premiere Of Lucas Hnath's THE THIN PLACE to be Presented at Echo Theater CompanyCalifornia Premiere Of Lucas Hnath's THE THIN PLACE to be Presented at Echo Theater Company
February 2, 2023

Abigail Deser directs the California premiere of The Thin Place by Obie Award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath, running March 18 through April 24 at Atwater Village Theatre.
YOGANANDANCE Returns This WeekendYOGANANDANCE Returns This Weekend
February 2, 2023

YOGANANDANCE - The immersive show is to revitalize the heart of Los Angeles in the Arts District. YOGANANDANCE goal is to unite the local businesses and local communities weekly for a Sunday gathering to sing, pray, eat, and get together in the spirit of peace. The event will also strive to help the local underprivileged with the support of local businesses, Hi Bakery, Hanks, AMP Lofts, and many others.
iambic lab, Independent Shakespeare Co's Celebration of Theater Set For This Monthiambic lab, Independent Shakespeare Co's Celebration of Theater Set For This Month
February 2, 2023

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC) presenters of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, have announced the annual festival celebrating theater, iambic lab, beginning Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, February 26.
share