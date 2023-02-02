Larry Cedar Stars In Franz Kafka's THE TRIAL At Good Naked Diary

Good Naked Gallery presents THE TRIAL, a group exhibition featuring works by Nick Aguayo, Rachel Domm, Barry Hazard, Katie Hector, Natalja Kent, John Kilduff, Jeremy Shockley, and Joey Weiss

Exhibition opening on Friday, February 10th from 7-9pm with Larry Cedar's one-man performance of Kafka's THE TRIAL at 8pm, with the exhibition running through March 5th by appointment only.

As Colyer highlights in his introduction to this adaptation, The Trial was written during the opening months of the First World War. "...the world [Kafka] described was being forged by the years of extreme violence - Europe would become a place where millions would be arrested and executed without having done anything wrong; where law would serve as a cover for murder; and where fear was all-pervasive."

And yet Kafka's self-proclaimed "talent for portraying [his] dreamlike inner life has thrust all other matters into the background." The Trial reveals a personal response that pulls at a familiar nagging fear, frustration, anxiety toward a potential loss of control and lack of ability to renegotiate one's agency within a sea of absurd rituals and hollow protocol.

The works in this exhibition center around Larry Cedar's performance of this text. They draw upon the surreal and brooding nature of a continued search for answers. They express the mundane and the fluid in their material and imagery.

Howard Colyer's adaptation of The Trial was first performed at the Jack Studio Theater in south-east London August 2016. Larry Cedar and Howard Colyer began their collaboration when Cedar set to record and broadcast his performance of Colyer's translation of Kafka's Letter to My Father during lockdown in June 2020. Cedar has since produced staged recordings of Kafka's The Burrow and The Hunger Artist, all based on adaptations by Colyer and directed by his wife, Pamela Cedar.

