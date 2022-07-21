Laguna Playhouse Presents XANADU, the Final Show of Its 100th Anniversary Season

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE concludes its historic 100th anniversary season with the dazzling and magical musical, XANADU, book by Douglas Carter Beane, music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, musical direction by Ricky Pope and directed & choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan.

Comments Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, "What a euphoric way to close what has been an exceptional 100th anniversary season for the Playhouse. With a hilarious book by Douglas Carter Beane and spectacular musical numbers, our subscribers and audiences will close out the Summer in a wildly entertaining way!" XANADU begins previews on Wednesday, August 3; will open on Sunday, August 7 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Slap on your roller skates, pump up the glitter, and get hip to the muses in XANADU, the laugh-out-loud musical stage adaptation of the 1980 film which won the Outer Circle Award for "Best Musical!" XANADU follows Clio, the lovely and precocious Greek muse who decides to don her roller skates and legwarmers to become Kira in order to help Sonny Malone, a chalk artist with half a brain and a heart of gold, rediscover his own creativity. With both help and hindrance from the other muses -- and from a clarinetist-turned-real estate mogul named Danny Maguire -- Sonny and Clio work to rebuild their "apex of the arts," a roller disco. XANADU is the rare musical with a big heart, an even bigger funny bone, and a tongue stuck firmly in its cheek. The smash-hit score includes "I'm Alive," "Magic," "Have You Never Been Mellow," and "Xanadu."

XANADU will preview on Wednesday, August 3 at 7:30pm; Thursday, August 4 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; Friday, August 5 at 7:30pm & Saturday, August 6 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; will open on Sunday, August 7 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, August 21 at 1:00pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be added performances on Tuesday, August 9 at 7:30pm & Thursday, August 18 at 2:00pm. There will be no performance on Wednesday, August 17 at 7:30pm.

Tickets range from $55 - $95 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 12p.m. to 4p.m.; Sundays open 2 hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.