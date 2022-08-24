Laguna Playhouse Presents Orange County Premiere Of Hilarious And Touching KIM'S CONVENIENCE By Ins Choi

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE opens its 2022-2023 season with the Orange County premiere of the hilarious KIM'S CONVENIENCE, written by Ins Choi and directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera.

Comments Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, "We have been waiting to bring this play to our subscribers and audiences for what feels like years now. To open our season with this uplifting and funny play is a dream come true for many of us at the Playhouse, and we can't wait for you to see why!"

KIM'S CONVENIENCEbegins previews on Wednesday, September 21; will open on Sunday, September 25 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

The most successful new Canadian play of the last decade, KIM'S CONVENIENCE - set in a family-run Korean convenience store - is a hilarious and heartwarming ode to generations of immigrants. Mr. Kim is a first-generation Korean immigrant and the proud owner of Kim's Convenience for the past 30 years. Now he's trying desperately - and hilariously - to grapple with both a changing neighborhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. Before KIM'S CONVENIENCE was a hit on Canadian TV and Netflix, it brought laughter to audiences through this warm and joyous stage play.

The Cast of KIM'S CONVENIENCE features (in alphabetical order): Yong Kim as "Appa," Gavin Lee as "Jung," Susane Lee as "Janet," Clinton Lowe as "Alex," and Janet Song as "Umma."

Understudies for KIM'S CONVENIENCE include: Joe Alanes, Peter Laboy, Pamela Lee Paek and Chris Yim.

The Design Team for KIM'S CONVENIENCE is as follows: Scenic Design is by You-Shin Chen; Costume Design by Jojo Siu; Lighting Design by Wesley Charles Siu Muen Chew; Sound Design by Ian Scot; Casting by Kim Montelibano Heil; Projection Design by Lily Bartenstein; Hair and Make-up Design by Joyce Cantrell and Wendell C. Carmichael; Fight Choreography by Andy Lowe; Cultural Consultant is Yong Kim; Dramaturg is Arnab Banerji. The Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willet.

KIM'S CONVENIENCE will preview on Wednesday, September 21 at 7:30pm; Thursday, September 22 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; Friday, September 23 at 7:30pm & Saturday, September 24 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; will open on Sunday, September 25 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, October 9 at 1:00pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach. Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be added performances on Thursday, September 29 at 2:00pm and Tuesday, October 4 at 7:30pm.

There will be no performance on Sunday, October 9 at 5:30pm. Tickets range from $50 - $75 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 12p.m. to 4p.m.; Sundays open 2 hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

The Laguna Playhouse is no longer requiring vaccine or testing to attend performances. This policy is subject to change without notice and may not apply to every performance. Please see the performance listing and ticket buying page for specifics. Please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193088®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flagunaplayhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/health-and-safety-policy/ for additional details