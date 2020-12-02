Laguna Playhouse Presents MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLING: HEIDI KETTENRING SINGS KAREN CARPENTER

Laguna Playhouse will present the virtual concert Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter.

This video on demand performance is available for purchase through 5pm on December 25th and viewing is available December 11 - 28.

Chicago's favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring (Wicked, Broadway in Chicago) and her exceptional band present the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. A storyteller sure to stir the heart, multi-award-winner Kettenring tenderly chronicles Carpenter's troubles and triumphs with a familiar angelic radiance.

Around the Town Chicago calls the show, "Glorious. An elegant, tear jerking, sing along concert event." Songs include "Close To You," "Merry Christmas Darling," "For All We Know," and "The Christmas Song." The show is produced by Chicago-based company Artists Lounge Live.

Ticket proceeds will provide crucial support to Laguna Playhouse. Tickets are available for $35 at lagunaplayhouse.com. To view concert, patrons must have a high-speed internet connection. For more information, visit lagunaplayhouse.com.

