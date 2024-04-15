Laguna Art Museum Unveils Kids Summer Camps In Newly Renovated STUDIO/Lab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laguna Art Museum (LAM) has announced its upcoming summer camps and programs, taking place in the recently renovated STUDIO/Lab. From June through August, children ages 6 to 12 are invited to explore their creativity and imagination through a series of engaging and educational programs.

The LAM Kids Summer Day Camp Series is set to take place on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., providing an exclusive opportunity for children to engage, create and play in the museum's inspiring environment while it is closed to the public. With each camp centered around a unique theme, camp attendees are encouraged to embrace the joys of messy, imaginative and dynamic summer adventures.

For those looking to extend their children's camp experiences, Laguna Art Museum introduces the LAM Kids Summer Mini Camp Series, a new program designed to complement the day camp experiences. Held from 3 - 5 p.m. on Mondays immediately following the LAM Kids Summer Day Camp Series, these two-hour sessions offer children the perfect chance to further their artistic journey in an enriching setting.

“We are committed to growing a love for art in children of all backgrounds and abilities and look forward to welcoming them to our museum this summer." said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum.

The summer camps will take place in the newly unveiled STUDIO/Lab, a vibrant two-room art installation designed by visionary artists Michael Davis and Elyse Pignolet. This dynamic space offers opportunities for creative exploration, featuring immersive experiences, interactive gadgets and hands-on activities that inspire visitors of all ages to unleash their imagination.

“STUDIO/Lab serves as a boundless playground for encouraging exploration and letting the imagination run free. Importantly, it also offers fresh and accessible perspectives on art. This is a space where people of all ages can tap into their creativity, learn new skills and explore the art of fun,” added Lee.

Every summer Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., LAM Kids Summer Fridays will offer a chance to drop in and create masterpieces. The STUDIO/Lab will be open to all kids who want to explore their creativity and participate in hands-on art projects. Members of the education staff will be on-site to offer assistance and guidance.

LAM Kids Summer Day Camp Series:

Art Adventure: Monday, June 24, from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Awesome Animals: Monday, July 8, from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Creation Station: Monday, July 15, from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cartoons: Monday, July 22, from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Under the Sea: Monday, July 29, from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Art Play Day Camp: Monday, August 5, from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

LAM Kids Summer Mini Camp Series:

Each mini camp will follow the respective day camp from 3 - 5 p.m.

LAM Kids Summer Fridays:

Every summer Friday, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

REGISTRATION:

LAM Kids Summer Day Camp Series:

Museum members $75 per child Discounted price of $60 per child for two or more children

Non-members $95 per child Discounted price of $80 per child for two or more children



LAM Kids Summer Mini Camp Series:

Museum members $30 per child Discounted price of $25 per child for two or more children

Non-members $55 per child for non-members Discounted price of $50 per child for registering two or more children



LAM Kids Summer Fridays:

Drop ins are free with museum admission.

Parents or guardians do not need to be present for these events and pre-registration is required for kids. To learn more about the upcoming summer programs and to register, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events.

About Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum exists to engage and enlighten people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience. Laguna Art Museum presents exhibitions relevant to California art and artists throughout the year and is home to the annual Art & Nature Festival celebrating the museum's unique relationship to the environment.

For more information, please visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org