Laguna Art Museum Hosts the Directors Circle Dinner and Awards Night

In September of last year, Laguna Art Museum established the Directors Circle, a group meant to foster a stronger community of friends and supporters around the museum. Each September they hold a social reception with dinner and awards, in addition to meeting periodically throughout the year for exclusive opportunities related to museum programming. The Directors Circle is composed of a diverse group of members from various backgrounds such as philanthropy, filmmaking, business, environmental, and community development. They all share a profound love for the museum. The kindness and financial support of the Directors Circle were instrumental in the success of the museum’s last fiscal year by enabling the museum to flourish and surpass every goal it set to achieve.

The Directors Circle gathered on several occasions to deepen the relationship with the arts and with each other. Memorable Directors Circle moments include the California Cool Art Auction preview with artist Chuck Arnoldi at the home of Betsy and Gary Jenkins; a beautiful garden party with participating and alumni Art & Nature artists Lita Albuquerque, Kelly Berg, and Rebeca Méndez at the home of Kathleen and Gregg Abel; a joyous reception with Curator Jean Stern and the lenders to the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna held at the charming historic home of Greg and Clark Collins; and the opportunity to mix and mingle with many of the street and post-graffiti artists represented in the art collection of Elizabeth Wallen before heading to Laguna Art Museum to dance the night away with Shepard Fairey as DJ of his own exhibition opening.

Laguna Art Museum is excited to announce plans for the upcoming year of Directors Circle events, beginning with the Directors Circle Dinner and Awards Night on September 21, 2023. This year's event will take place in the peaceful sculpture garden at Dawson Cole Gallery, where guests will indulge in a specially curated menu by celebrity chef Amar of Broadway. The evening will be elegant, yet relaxed, and there will be no auctions or financial solicitations. The focus will be on honoring those who have made significant contributions to the arts in California and at Laguna Art Museum. Laguna Art Museum is proud to honor this year's recipient of the Wendt Award Art Historian and Curator, Mr. Jean Stern. Additionally, the museum will be presenting the Anna Hills Award to Laguna Art Museum supporters Elie Weaver and Hilton Weinberg, in recognition of their unwavering dedication to the museum.

This year, Laguna Art Museum is expanding the Directors Circle and looking for new members. Laguna Art Museum’s 2023-2024 members will receive a piece of art by David Krovblit, featuring his one-of-a-kind process, combining traditional and new methods in collage art. To learn more about the Directors Circle, please contact Executive Director, Julie Perlin Lee, at 949-494-8971 ext. 202.